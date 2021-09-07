How to get Flaro Tribe Bundle from Free Fire Diamond Royale event

Costume bundles are one of the most desired cosmetics in Free Fire. Most users have an intense craving to obtain them. The game offers a variety of methods for players to obtain exclusive bundles, one of which is the Diamond Royale event.

Fury Tribe Diamond Royale came to an end recently, and a new one featuring the "Flaro Tribe" bundle has made its way into the game.

It will run for a total of 19 days, during which players will be required to make spins using diamonds in order to be eligible to win the exclusive costume set.

A guide to obtaining Flaro Tribe Bundle in Free Fire through Diamond Royale

Flaro Tribe is available in the Diamond Royale (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned previously, the Flaro Tribe Bundle is the grand prize of the newly commenced Diamond Royale. Each spin in the event costs 60 diamonds, while a collection of 10+1 spins is priced at 600 diamonds.

Price of the spins in the Diamond Royale (Image via Free Fire)

Diamond Royale Vouchers can also instead be used by gamers for the same. With each successive spin, the luck of the players will increase, raising the overall chances of the players to get the Grand Prize.

Here are all the items present in the Flaro Tribe bundle:

Flaro Tribe (Top)

Flaro Tribe (Bottom)

Flaro Tribe (Shoes)

Flaro Tribe (Head)

Flaro Tribe (Facepaint)

Steps to access Diamond Royale in Free Fire and get Flaro Tribe bundle

Step 1: Once the players have opened Free Fire on their devices, they will need to click on the "Luck Royale" icon located on the left side of the lobby menu.

Users should press on this icon to access Diamond Royale in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Under the Diamond Royale section, gamers need to subsequently select the number of spins they want to make.

A random reward from the pool will be drawn (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, asking users to confirm the process. After doing so, the diamonds will be taken from the player's Free Fire account, and a random reward from the prize pool will be drawn out.

Edited by Shaheen Banu