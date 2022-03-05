How to get Forsaken Brotherhood Bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

There are numerous cosmetic items, such as costume bundles, that do not influence gameplay but improve the visual aspect of Free Fire MAX. Players have a strong urge to get the most exclusive ones, and they are even ready to spend large amounts of diamonds to do so.

One of the newest released outfits is the Forsaken Brotherhood Bundle, and it has been made available via the recently commenced Assassin’s Creed Royale. Here are further details about it.

Free Fire MAX guide: Obtaining Forsaken Brotherhood Bundle

A new Luck Royale has started in the game (Image via Garena)

The Forsaken Brotherhood Bundle has grabbed the attention of a large number of users due to its unique appearance. It comprises the following five items:

Forsaken Brotherhood (Top)

Forsaken Brotherhood (Bottom)

Forsaken Brotherhood (Shoes)

Forsaken Brotherhood (Head)

Forsaken Brotherhood (Mask)

As previously stated, it is part of the Assassin’s Creed Royale, and gamers will need to spend diamonds on spins to have a chance of receiving it. They have around a week left, as the event will end on 11 March.

Furthermore, there is no assurance that players will obtain this outfit, and there’s just a tiny chance. However, overall luck in the event will increase with the number of spins they make, raising their chances of winning grand prizes from the pool.

Gamers can access the event and try their luck out by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: They must first start the game on their devices. Next, users will need to tap on the ‘Luck Royale’ icon on the lobby screen.

Step 2: After that, they must press the ‘Assassin’s Creed Royale’ section to reach the newly started Free Fire MAX event.

Step 3: Finally, players can choose between the one spin and 10+1 spins options, which cost 40 diamonds and 400 diamonds, respectively.

In addition, there is a female counterpart to this outfit known as the Vengeful Brotherhood, which individuals can access for free by participating in one of the ongoing events in Free Fire MAX. They can find more details about it here.

Which games are you playing after Free Fire's ban in India? Participate in our survey here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer