How to get free 10x Cube Fragments in Free Fire MAX

Magic Cubes are among some of the attractive rewards lined up for Free Fire MAX players on the Indian server in the coming days. The first of the many Magic Cube missions kicked off today, 14 October 2022, providing players with 10x Cube Fragments, which can be stacked up and collectively traded for a Magic Cube.

As suggested by the name, the Play with Friends event only requires gamers to play a certain number of matches in the battle royale title with their buddies before it concludes on 15 October 2022 to get the said rewards.

Read through for a detailed guide on how to get the free Cube Fragments in Free Fie MAX.

Get 10x Cube Fragments from Play with Friends' first mission in Free Fire MAX

The event requirements (Image via Garena)

You can get 10x Cube Fragments just by playing with your friends thrice until 15 October 2022 to qualify for the rewards. This should take more than a few minutes to meet the requirements as there is nothing challenging involved.

You may later exchange 100 such fragments for the Magic Cube. These cubes are highly valued as these essentially mean a free outfit from the redeem section of the store. You may follow the steps outlined below to collect 10x Cube Fragments for free:

Step 1: Access events in Free Fire MAX and select the Light Fest tab.

Press on the Play with Friends tab on the left (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Play with Friends Tab from the menu on the left.

Step 3: Click on the claim button beside the rewards to obtain them.

Garena will add 10 such missions, each offering 10x Cube Fragments, essentially forming a whole Magic Cube. Hence, it would be best not to miss out on this opportunity as it essentially means a free premium outfit.

Steps to exchange Cube Fragments for Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the instructions in the following section to exchange the accumulated Cube Fragments for the Magic Cube:

Step 1: Open the redeem section of the store in Free Fire MAX.

Step 2: Select the Cube Fragment option from the menu on the right side.

Click on the exchange button and then confirm the same (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the Magic Cube and then press the Exchange button. Confirm the exchange where you will receive the reward.

It can later be used from the Magic Cube tab under the same section to receive a permanent outfit for free.

Available Magic Cube bundles on Free Fire MAX India server

Select the outfit and click the exchange button (Image via Garena)

Garena regularly refreshes the available options as part of the Magic Cube exchange on the Free Fire MAX India server. For now, you may exchange the exclusive cube for one of the following outfits in the game:

Magma Bionicon Bundle

Inking Affection Bundle

Doctor Red Bundle

Flaro Tribe Bundle

Fury Tribe Bundle

Arcane Seeker Bundle

Mystic Seeker Bundle

Silver Titan Bundle

The Colossus Bundle

Wicked Jester Bundle

Star Gazer Bundle

Bladebill Soarer Bundle

Snappy Bundle

The Nerves of Steel Bundle

The Operation Elite Bundle

Hunger Strike Bundle

King’s Sword Bundle

Legionaries Bundle

Sexy Bunny

Crazy Panda

Doctor Scarlette Bundle

Night Clown Bundle

The Free Fire MAX Play with Friends event is scheduled for 14 to 15 October and requires players to play three matches with friends to earn 10x Magic Cube fragments.

