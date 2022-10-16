How to get free 10x Cube Fragments in Free Fire MAX from third mission

Garena is providing two Magic Cubes as free rewards in the ongoing Light Fest event on the Free Fire MAX India server. You may get your hands on one of them on October 24, 2022, while the other requires you to complete daily missions to collect Cube Fragments, which you can then redeem for a Magic Cube.

A third mission out of ten has been added to the Indian server, and, like previous ones, it offers 10x Cube Fragment. This time, you will have to play a specific number of matches to acquire the reward.

Here is a detailed guide on how to get a free 10x Cube Fragment.

Get free 10x Cube Fragments in Free Fire MAX

The third mission kicked off on the Indian Free Fire MAX server on October 16, 2022, and will be available to players only until October 17, 2022. During this time frame, you will need to play a total of five matches in the battle royale title to get your hands on the 10x Cube Fragments for free.

The requirements for the current mission (Image via Garena)

The mission requirement is not difficult to achieve as you can complete the required number of matches within an hour. Furthermore, Garena has not set a specific condition on the mode in which you will have to meet this requirement. You may engage in Lone Wolf matches to quickly fulfill this requirement, as these matches have a smaller duration than the battle royale or clash squad.

Steps to collect free 10x Cube Fragments in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the instructions in the following section to collect the rewards:

Play any game mode to meet the threshold (Image via Garena)

Step 1: First, you may play the required number of matches in the preferred game mode since there is no particular restriction.

Step 2: Next, access the event section by clicking on the calendar option on the right side of the screen.

Select the Play Matches tab (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Play Matches tab under the Light Fest section.

Step 4: Click on the claim button beside the Cube Fragments to receive them.

Once you have collected 100 hundred fragments from all these missions, you may exchange these fragments for a Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX through the redeem section of the store.

Previous missions for Cube Fragment in Free Fire MAX

The first mission has already ended (Image via Garena)

The first mission ended on October 15, 2022, and only required gamers to play three matches in the battle royale title with their friends.

The second mission will end today (Image via Garena)

On the other hand, the second mission is still live and involves eliminating a specific number of matches by October 16 to earn additional 10x Cube Fragments.

Players can trade 100 Cube Fragments for a Magic Cube (Image via Garena)

It would be best if you did not miss out on any of these missions, as you will fall short of the Cube Fragments required to exchange for the Magic Cube. This cube is highly valuable in the battle royale title as it can get you a permanent outfit for free through the Magic Cube section of the redeem tab in the store.

