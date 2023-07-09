How to get free 6th Anniversary Celebration emote in Free Fire MAX

Events related to Free Fire’s 6th-anniversary celebration are in full swing, and players have access to numerous free rewards alongside other paid-themed items. The latest event introduced by the developer is Free 6th Anniversary Emote, and as the name suggests, it offers a special emote at no cost. Accordingly, players can complete the requirements set up by Garena to get their hands on the specific reward.

However, the event will only be running for a few days, and individuals must hurry, or else they will miss out on a free emote that would usually cost them a few hundred diamonds in the in-game store. All further details about the 6th Anniversary Celebration emote are provided in the section below.

New Free Fire MAX event: How to get free 6th Anniversary Celebration emote

Here is the new event that Garena has added to Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The event featuring the free 6th Anniversary Celebration emote commenced in Free Fire MAX today, July 9, 2023. It will remain active until July 12, 2023, giving players a few days to complete the requirements.

The developer has set up two different requirements, and users can complete one to get the special emote. These are as follows:

Play the game for 150 minutes

Booyah 12 times in any of the game modes

Players will likely be able to complete the former efficiently, as getting 12 Booyahs regardless of the game mode would be pretty tricky. It is worth noting that the time is recorded only when they are in a match, not from when they boot up the game on their devices.

Players are advised to accomplish either of the requirements as soon as possible since missing out on a reward like the 6th Anniversary Celebration emote wouldn’t be great.

Steps to claim the 6th Anniversary Celebration emote in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the steps mentioned below to claim the 6th Anniversary Celebration emote in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the game and load up your Free Fire MAX account.

Click on the "Events" icon on the screen's left side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you are on the lobby screen, click on the Events icon that you will find on the left side of the screen. It will redirect you to all the active events of the game.

Step 3: Next, select the Free 6th Anniversary Emote event under the 6th Anniversary tab.

Tap on the “Free 6th Anniversary Emote” event (Image via Garena)

Step 4: As the final step, click the Claim button to receive the exclusive 6th Anniversary Celebration emote inside the battle royale title.

Once you get your hands on the particular emote, you can equip it by going to the Emote section under the Vault tab. You should note that you can only equip eight emotes at once, and if you already have all eight equipped, you will have to unequip one to make room for the 6th Anniversary Celebration emote.

