How to get free Alok’s Beat Threads Bundle, 6th Anniversary Parachute and more in Free Fire MAX

Alok’s Beat Threads Bundle is one of the marquee rewards available as part of the 6th Anniversary celebrations in Free Fire MAX. It is part of the Graffiti event alongside several other items like a parachute, avatar, and banner. You must obtain Color Power by playing the BR, and CS matches to gain Color Power levels.

Additionally, as a part of the event, you can decorate the graffiti canvas using stickers. The following section presents a detailed explanation of the event and procedure to claim the bundle.

Alok’s Beat Threads Bundle, 6th Anniversary Parachute, and more free rewards in Free Fire MAX

The new Graffiti event was added to Free Fire MAX as part of the 6th Anniversary celebration on July 7, 2023. This event will continue until July 19, 2023, and it requires you to play casual or ranked matches in the Battle Royale or Clash Squad mode to accumulate Color Power.

The amount of Color Power you receive per match depends on several factors, including damage, assist, distance, and more.

You can obtain several collectibles on achieving a particular Color Power level (Image via Garena)

As you increase your Color Power, the levels will slowly rise, making you eligible for milestone rewards. Among the items available as part of the event are as follows:

Color Power Level 10 – 6th Anniversary Avatar, 5x Alok Awakening Emblem, and Mr. Waggor (Sticker)

Color Power Level 20 – 6th Anniversary Banner, 5x Alok Awakening Emblem, and 2D_Dino (Sticker)

Color Power Level 30 – FF 6th Anniversary music, Alpine’s Sakura (Sticker), and 5x Alok Awakening Emblem

Color Power Level 40 – 6th Anniversary Parachute, Bonfire (Sticker), and 10x Alok Awakening Emblem

Color Power Level 50 – Room Card (24-hour time limit), 10x Alok Awakening Emblem, and 5x Supply Crate

Color Power Level 70 – Alok’s Beat Threads Bundle, 10x Alok Awakening Emblem, and 5x Armor Crate

Color Power Level 80 – 6x Anniversary Party Box

Thus, on reaching Color Power Level 80, you will receive all the items, including a bundle, parachute, avatar, banner, and more. Although this process will take time, you should add the required effects to get the rewards.

Steps to get free rewards in Free Fire MAX

Here are the steps that you may follow to get Alok’s Beat Threads Bundle and other rewards from the newly launched Graffiti event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Play the required matches to access your required Color Power Level in your Free Fire MAX. You may engage in the preferred mode as it is dropped in Clash Squad and Battle Royale mode.

After you have gained the required Color Power Level, you will become eligible to collect the items from the event interface.

Step 2: Access the 6th Anniversary event interface by clicking the icon in the bottom left corner.

Click on the Graffiti option to access the event interface (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the Graffiti option in the center of the screen and collect the rewards by clicking on the Progress crates on the right side of the screen.

The costume bundle, parachute, and more you claim are all permanently ours to keep.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

