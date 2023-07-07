How to get 6th Anniversary Motorbike in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire 6th Anniversary celebrations have begun on the Indian server, and the game is brimmed with exciting events offering multiple freebies for accomplishing the given goals. One of the new additions to the game is the Daily Reward event, where you must sign in for a specified number of days to qualify for an exclusive 6th Anniversary Motorbike, among other rewards, for free.

Since you only have to sign in to the battle royale title and do not have to engage in any other difficult activity, the reward is certainly not something you should miss. Here is a detailed guide to the event alongside the steps to collect the 6th Anniversary Motorbike in your account.

New Free Fire MAX Login event provides free 6th Anniversary Motorbike

You can claim Daily Rewards as part of the ongoing 6th Anniversary celebration within the Free Fire MAX Indian server. The event commenced on July 7, 2023, and will continue until July 19, 2023. You will essentially have to sign in for seven days to receive the rewards for free of cost.

The Daily Rewards include Motorbike skin and multiple Play Cards (Image via Garena)

The corresponding rewards for the daily sign-ins are as follows:

Login for one day – Free Fire Lobby: Original

Login for two days – 2x Pet Food

Login for three days – Leg Pockets Play Card (24 hours)

Login for four days – Armor Crate Play Card (24 hours)

Login for five days – Supply Crate Play Card (24 hours)

Login for six days – Bonfire Play Card (24 hours)

Login for seven days – 6th Anniversary Motorbike

Additionally, after seven days, you will receive repeatable rewards, i.e., Pet Food and Play Cards, for subsequently signing into your account.

Steps to get a free 6th Anniversary Motorbike in Free Fire MAX

Here are the steps to claim the 6th Anniversary Motorbike in your Free Fire MAX account:

Step 1: First, meet the login requirements for the event by signing in to the battle royale title for seven days.

Step 2: Next, access the 6th Anniversary event interface by clicking on the icon in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Select the Daily Reward option from the available events (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the event loads, select the Daily Reward option and click on the corresponding reward to receive them.

Once you have claimed the 6th Anniversary Motorbike, it will be displayed in your vault and is permanently yours to keep. It is a fine item to receive for free since you otherwise have to spend 299 diamonds or more to purchase vehicle skins from the store in the usual course.

Among other free rewards available in the event are Alok’s Beat Threads Bundle, 6th Anniversary Avatar, Banner, Parachute, and more. As part of the Gather for Prize section, you also have a chance to win the 6th Anniversary Celebration Box, which also provides an opportunity to win 6666x diamonds.

