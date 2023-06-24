Free Fire 6th anniversary celebration date leaked

Free Fire's anniversary celebrations are always highly awaited by the game's community due to the many events that are introduced. This year, the battle royale title will be celebrating its 6th anniversary, bringing in a lot of themed items. In a new development, data miner @sawgaming_2.0 has disclosed a possible date and some of the rewards players can expect as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country are advised not to play the game on their devices. However, they can enjoy the MAX version of the battle royale title since the same was not prohibited.

Free Fire 6th anniversary celebrations: Date and more details

@sawgaming_2.0's Instagram story (Image via @sawgaming_2.0)

According to an Instagram story posted by @sawgaming_2.0, the Free Fire 6th anniversary festivities will commence on June 26, 2023, and last for over a month, until July 30, 2023.

If so, it would mark the first time the game's anniversary starts in June and extend to July, considering that all the previous occasions were celebrated in August. The celebrations will then be followed by the release of the game's next update.

As seen in the photo posted by the data miner, the main highlights would be the introduction of the Awakened Alok character, along with multiple other 6th anniversary skins. However, keep in mind that these are only leaks and have not been confirmed by Garena yet.

Regardless, given the accuracy of @sawgaming_2.0's previous leaks, it is highly likely that his 6th anniversary information will be true.

Ongoing events inside the game

The Omnireptile Top-Up event is one of the available events (Image via Garena)

Several events are presently ongoing in the battle royale title, providing access to free items. Among them is State Wars, in which players must select the State they belong to and then earn points to get rewards.

That aside, the Omnireptile Top-Up event is also active and offers a Pan skin and Backpack skin to those who purchase a given number of diamonds. In addition, several Luck Royales are available in Free Fire, and individuals can spend the in-game currencies to have a shot at receiving rewards.

