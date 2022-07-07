How to get free Aurumdeus Sports car skin in Free Fire MAX Indian server

Garena has been incentivizing Free Fire MAX players through regular top-up events. Top-up events provide additional rewards to users when they purchase a particular number of diamonds.

These events have been so successful that the developers usually release a new one as soon as the previous one comes to an end. The new Divinity top-up is now accessible on the Indian server, and it was introduced soon after the end of the Homer Top-Up event. It features a car and gloo wall skin offered as rewards when gamers purchase 500 diamonds.

Steps to get the Aurumdeus Sports and Divinity Blast gloo wall skin in Free Fire MAX

The Divinity top-up event kicked off on 7 July in Free Fire MAX and will be active until 12 July 2022. Gamers can purchase diamonds to become eligible for the given rewards.

The top-up event will be available for a few days (Image via Garena)

Like many previous Free Fire MAX top-up events, it offers two separate rewards, with the highest threshold set at 500 diamonds. The items up for grabs, along with their corresponding requirements, are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free sports car – Aurumdeus

Purchase 500 diamonds to get a free gloo wall – Divinity Blast

Progression for both rewards is cumulative, and players only have to acquire a total of 500 diamonds for both items.

The items offered are considered to be free, given that users only need to purchase a given number of diamonds and don't have to use them. This significantly increases the overall value of a top-up for players who purchase diamonds regularly.

Gamers may follow these steps to acquire diamonds in Free Fire MAX and collect the rewards:

Step 1: Users should sign in to their Free Fire MAX account and access the diamond top-up section in the game. This can be done by clicking on the + button beside the existing number of diamonds.

Gamers may acquire the pack of 520 diamonds to get both rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They can subsequently purchase a diamond pack of their choice. However, users should keep in mind the requirements for the top-up event.

The price of diamonds is as follows:

100 diamonds: ₹80

310 diamonds: ₹250

520 diamonds: ₹400

1060 diamonds: ₹800

2180 diamonds: ₹1600

5600 diamonds: ₹4000

Select the Divinity Top Up tab (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the purchase is successful, players can open the event and select the Divinity top-up under the event tab.

Step 4: Finally, they can press the claim button beside the item to collect the reward.

The gloo wall and car skin can be equipped through the weapon and vault sections, respectively. The event offers excellent value to players who purchase diamonds regularly.

