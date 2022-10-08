How to get free backpack, emote, gun skin, and bundle in Free Fire MAX this month

Events have a massive relevance in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX as they allow gamers to procure several rewards and thus contribute to increasing in-game engagement.

Therefore, Garena introduces at least one series of events every month, be it based on a festival or occasion (like anniversary celebrations), a collaboration of brands, a new update like OB36, or anything else.

The brand new series that Garena has unveiled exclusively for Free Fire MAX India servers is the Light Fest, which will feature several Diwali-themed events. The developers have revealed a calendar for the Light Fest. Therefore, gamers have the opportunity to grab free rewards like backpacks, emotes, gun skins, bundles, and many more.

Light Fest brings multiple free rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX (India server)

Major events of the Light Fest series (Image via Garena)

The Light Fest series is expected to last for nearly three weeks, running from October 7-28, 2022. Fans will witness the rollout of multiple events in the coming days while the first lot has already arrived.

The 'Login for Backpack' event is live alongside 'Gather the Light.' The latter event features a series of rare rewards in its Exchange Store's prize pool, which one will be able to redeem with the Light tokens. The latter is obtainable via the completion of featured tasks.

The Free Fire MAX login-based event is offering free backpack skin

Golden Eagle Backpack as a login reward in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The login-based event offers a backpack skin as its major prize, alongside various other accessories that are given as follows with their required task:

Log in for one day - Resupply the map

Log in for two days - 300 Universal Fragments

Log in for three days - Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate

Log in for four days - Bounty Token

Log in for five days - Golden Eagle Backpack

Log in for six days - One Weapon Royale voucher

Log in for seven days - One Diamond Royale voucher

Therefore, one must log into the game for at least five days between October 7 and October 13 to get the Golden Eagle Backpack.

Free Fire MAX Gather the Light event is offering free emotes, bundles, pets, legendary gun skins, and more

Gather the Light event - Exchange Store (Image via Garena)

The significant rewards in Gather the Light's prize pool are given as follows:

Phase 1 of Exchange Store

Featured legendary gun skins (only one is redeemable with 249 tokens):

Vector - FFWS 2021

Kingfisher - Moonlight Ballad

AWM - Wavebreaker Kaze

M1014 - Enhanced Armor

Featured pets (only one is redeemable with 119 Light tokens):

Detective Panda

Ottero

Finn

Agent Hop

Phase 2 of Exchange Store (Starting October 14)

Featured emotes (only one will be redeemable):

FFWS 2021

Great Conductor

One-finger Pushup

Let's Go

Garena hasn't revealed the bundles, but the Exchange Store 2 will feature four options with only one redeemable. However, to redeem either of the significant rewards or any other item, one will have to collect Light tokens via the following Free Fire MAX tasks (only applicable for casual or ranked):

Log in one time - One token

Play for 20 minutes in BR - Three tokens

Kill five enemies in BR - Three tokens

Play two BR matches - Three tokens

Play one CS match with friends - Three tokens

Kill enemies with headshots one time in CS - Three tokens

Booyah two times in CS - Three tokens

One can also complete team missions with friends to acquire extra tokens in the game.

Apart from the two ongoing Free Fire MAX Light Fest, one will be able to get the Roaring Knight bundle, Magic Cubes, and Cube Fragments (for the Magic Cube bundle section) via the events rolling out in the upcoming days.

