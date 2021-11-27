How to get free Battle in Style emote in Free Fire today

Purchasing emotes is a costly affair in Free Fire, with the basic ones starting at 199 diamonds, while the others are priced at 399 diamonds and above. In the majority of cases, players do not have the required number of diamonds, and thus they seek free ways to attain the emotes.

Fortunately for them, the developers often incorporate new events into the game that offer users an opportunity to attain free emotes. Garena has recently offered Battle in Style for free as a login reward for supporting their band, T.R.A.P.

Obtaining the Battle in Style emote for free in Free Fire

Today is the peak day for the Battle in Style event, and as a result, players will be able to attain the Battle in Style emote for free besides the SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate. Gamers can only collect it during a specific timeframe from the special interface, from 27 November 2021 at 8.30 pm IST to 28 November 2021 at 8.29 pm IST.

You can follow the exact steps given below to obtain and equip the Battle in Style emote in Free Fire:

Step 1: After loading up Free Fire, open the special Booyah Day interface by clicking on the icon present on the right side.

Click on the Battle in Style button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, tap on the Battle in Style button to open the event interface.

Click on the Login Rewards section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You can access the login rewards section by tapping on the option on the left side of the screen.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear and you will have to tap on the claim button below the emote to attain it.

A claim button will appear for the players (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Next, head to the collection section and, under the emote tab, equip the Battle in Style emote.

Players are advised not to miss out on the opportunity as it does not involve competition or a tough task. They just need to log in to get it. Also, the free emotes as rewards are relatively rare within the game.

Edited by Sabine Algur