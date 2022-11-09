How to get free Blade of Glory in Free Fire MAX

The arrival of the Booyah Day celebrations on Free Fire MAX's Indian server has successfully captured the attention of the community with its interesting missions and rewards recently. One of these is the Deal Damage mission, which began today on November 9, 2022. As its title suggests, this mission requires players to deal damage in order to receive rewards.

Just like previous missions that were part of Booyah Day, it will be active for three days and will only be available until November 11, 2022. Interested players will have to deal 10000 damage to receive the Blade of Glory and a weapon loot crate.

Read through for a detailed overview of this new event in Free Fire MAX.

The newest Damage Mission offers a free Blade of Glory on Free Fire MAX's India server

Booyah Day celebrations on Free Fire MAX's Indian server announced the Travel and Kill missions, with the Deal Damage mission being the latest addition. It features two damage thresholds, with each of them offering one reward. The details for the same are as follows:

Deal 10000 damage to receive both items (Image via Garena)

Deal 5000 damage to get a free Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate

Deal 10000 damage to get a free Blade of Glory

Since the damage requirements are not separate, any progress for these missions will be counted together. Therefore, dealing a total of 10000 diamonds will allow players to claim both rewards: an exclusive melee weapon skin and a Weapon Loot Crate.

Casual Clash Squad mode is a good option to complete the damage requirement (Image via Garena)

Since the developers have not imposed any restrictions on which game mode it should be achieved on, this mission can be completed in any game mode. Nevertheless, Clash Squad is preferred to the regular battle royale mode since players engage in 4v4 matches that are played across multiple rounds. This option allows you to deal more damage without worrying about getting eliminated.

This mission can easily be completed in 5 to 7 matches and should not be too challenging to accomplish, considering that the event runs for two days.

Steps to collect the melee weapon skin and loot crate in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the instructions outlined in the section given below to collect the rewards from the newly added event in Free Fire MAX:

Play the matches and reach the given damage requirement (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Play a few matches to deal the necessary amount of damage as per the event's requirements.

Once the damage requirement is met successfully, you can collect the rewards through the event interface.

Step 2: You can access the Events section by clicking on the calendar icon in the menu located on the right.

Select Deal Damage Mission from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Booyah Day event tab from the horizontal menu and then select the Damage mission tab.

Step 4: Click the Claim button beside the rewards to obtain them.

Depending on your luck, you can open the gun crate from the vault section to receive either a temporary or permanent gun skin. The unique new melee weapon skin can be equipped from the weapon section.

You should not skip out on this event's rewards as these kind of weapon skins generally cost a few hundred diamonds to purchase directly from the in-game store.

