How to get Booyah Day themed rewards in Free Fire MAX

One of the main ways for players to obtain free rewards in Free Fire MAX is by engaging in events. As part of various festivals and other celebrations, the game regularly receives new content updates that include a diverse selection of one-of-a-kind events.

The Booyah Day celebrations have recently commenced on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX. As a result of the same, the developers have added a variety of events. Fans are thrilled with the celebrations as they have introduced several themed items, including costume bundles, skins, and more.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to get free rewards from Booyah Day

Log in for Music (November 3 – November 7)

Log in for Music event commenced a few days back, offering a range of unique rewards, including the exclusive “The Road to Booyah” music. Gamers must sign in daily to claim the items within the battle royale title.

The following are the different rewards accessible:

Login 1 day: 1x Scan

Login 2 days: 100x Gold

Login 3 days: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Login 4 days: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Login 5 days: The Road to Booyah

BR & CS Ranked Mission (November 6 – November 8)

The BR & CS Ranked Mission event requires users to complete specific missions in ranked modes to receive free vouchers and melee weapon skins in Free Fire MAX. The tasks are simple and only demand individuals to kill a certain number of enemies:

Get 10 kills in Clash Squad Ranked: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Get 30 kills in Clash Squad Ranked: Pan - Street Eats

Get 10 kills in Battle Royale Ranked: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Get 30 kills in Battle Royale Ranked: Corn Dagger

Your Potential (November 3 – November 15)

Your Potential is a simple event that gives out the exclusive Freedom Sprintstar Bundle for free, among other rewards. Gamers must complete different missions under five sub-sections: Assault, Range, Technique, Exploration, and Teamwork.

As they continue to complete the missions, they will be earning stars. Eventually, they will be able to claim the following rewards in Free Fire MAX:

Get 3 stars: 100x Gold

Get 6 stars: 100x Universal Fragments

Get 9 stars: 1x Pet Food

Get 12 stars: 1x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2022)

Get 15 stars: Number 1 Skyboard

Get 18 stars: Prism Shine

Get 21 stars: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2022)

Get 24 stars: 1x Pet Food

Get 27 stars: Bonfire

Get 30 stars: Pet skin: Lightning Falco

Get 60 stars: Freedom Sprintstar Bundle

Booyah Day Top-Up (November 3 – November 8)

Top-up events are frequently added to Free Fire MAX, which generally rewards gamers with free rewards after buying a particular number of diamonds. “Booyah Day Top-Up” was added as part of the ongoing Booyah Day celebrations and features a vehicle skin and emote.

Here are the requirements to match in order to complete the Booyah Day Top-Up:

Top-up 100 diamonds: Motorbike – Pacific Breeze

Top-up 300 diamonds: Skateboard Swag

Players can effectively complete the objective by purchasing the INR 250 (310 diamonds) top-up or INR 80 (100 diamonds) top-up thrice.

Note: The events mentioned above are the ones that are running Free Fire MAX at the time of writing, and Garena will soon introduce more new events.

