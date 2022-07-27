How to get free bundles and gun skins in Free Fire MAX India server (OB35)

Fans can find an assortment of accessories in Garena Free Fire MAX and its original variant, which they can use to customize their in-game persona. The costume bundles and skins for weapons are among the most highly sought-after collectibles everyone wants to acquire due to their boast-worthy looks.

Players can show off their outfits and gun skins on the battlefield or lobby. However, bundles and weapon cosmetics are often costly, and they can cost hundreds (and sometimes thousands) of Free Fire MAX diamonds, which is usually unaffordable for many gamers.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB35: Best ways to claim gun skins and bundles for free (Indian server)

Bundles and gun skins remain in demand all the time. Hence, on special occasions, the developers allow users to claim rewards like outfits and weapon skins for free via top-ups or exchange events.

Readers can find out the best ways to get free costume sets and gun cosmetics in Free Fire MAX India server (OB35 version).

1) Exchange events

Almost every update and month brings a new exchange event in the game. As the name suggests, such events allow gamers to exchange rewards with tokens.

Most of the time, these tokens are attainable via grindable tasks like playing matches, winning games, teaming up with friends, scoring kills, or using a specific game mode.

Therefore, they can easily earn a certain number of tokens and get free rewards via exchange events. Furthermore, there is a good chance that the prize pool of exchange events offers collectibles like outfit sets and gun skins.

Therefore, players should participate in such exchange events whenever they arrive in the game.

2) Top Up events

Although the purpose of top-up events is to provide free rewards after the purchase of diamonds, technically, they still cost real money. Thus, many players often skip top-up events as they cannot afford to buy diamonds every time.

However, suppose they use Google Play Balance or gift cards (Play Store or any acceptable platform) to buy diamonds. In that case, users can save their financial expenses and still acquire rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX's top up events.

Moreover, they can earn Google Play Balance or gift cards via applications like Google Opinion Rewards, Easy Rewards, Poll Pay, Swagbucks, etc. The only requirement is taking surveys in such GPT (get-paid-to) applications.

Once gamers have collected the required amount, they can use the same to purchase diamonds for a top-up event that offers a free gun skin or costume bundle.

3) Using freely acquired diamonds in-store or at events

As mentioned in the previous method, players can also employ freely acquired diamonds to obtain gun skins and bundles in stores or events. However, they will need diamonds in excess, so they can use multiple GPT applications or websites to acquire the required amount of gift cards or Google Play Balance.

4) Booyah! app or redemption codes

The final way to acquire free gun skins or bundles in Free Fire MAX is the Booyah! app missions or redemption website (codes). Indian gamers should use their server-specific codes to acquire free rewards.

At the same time, the Booyah! app tasks also allow them to claim certain collectibles after completing a particular watch time.

Disclaimer: This list is not in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

