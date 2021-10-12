How to get free Carnage helmet in Free Fire this week

Gamers are ecstatic about Free Fire's upcoming collaboration with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which will commence soon. A collaboration calendar has also been added where the developers have teased a few events, contributing to this frenzy.

Garena will bring a whole host of cosmetics for players to relish. One of the items revealed is the Carnage Helmet that will be a part of Fight with Venom's Power.

Obtaining the Carnage Helmet in Free Fire this week

Users need to play for 60 minutes to attain the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned earlier, the Carnage Helmet is an exclusive reward in the upcoming Fight with Venom's Power event. It is a single-day event and will only be available on 16 October. To attain the exclusive Carnage Helmet, users have to accomplish the simple mission of playing for 60 minutes on a given day.

Since the task requires an hour of game time, they will only need to participate in a few battle royale matches to get the exclusive helmet. Additionally, it is not challenging for players of any skill level, making it one of the most straightforward rewards in the upcoming collaboration.

To attain the helmet, gamers may follow these steps after completing the above objective:

You need to open the events section by clicking on the calendar (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: After you have accomplished the task, open the events by tapping on the calendar icon.

Step 2: Next, you must select the FF x Venom tab and select the "Fight with Venom's Power" section.

Step 3: You need to press the claim button to attain the Carnage Helmet.

Other freebies

Other freebie which will be available in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Other freebies that have been revealed are: Venom Backpack and We Are Venom Streetwear set.

Players can acquire the former by logging in on 16 October. On the other hand, they will have to complete missions to collect the tokens in exchange for the set.

