How to get free Cha-ching Loot Box in Free Fire

Free Fire's collaborations are a treat for the game's fans. These collaborations are generally accompanied by the inclusion of a myriad of new themed cosmetics for players to collect. They also include tons of exciting events that reward multiple freebies for accomplishing a set of objectives.

Free Fire and Money Heist have joined forces for the second time, and there is a sense of excitement among the players for the events. A new cumulative login is now underway where users can earn multiple items, including a loot box.

Procedure to get free Cha-ching Loot Box in Free Fire

The new cummulative login event (Image via Free Fire)

Cumulative login events in Free Fire are the easiest to complete, considering that users are only required to sign in for a given number of days during the entire event for the rewards.

The new event has started today, i.e. 7 December 2021 and will be active until 14 December 2021. It offers a total of three rewards, with the topmost being the Cha-ching Loot Box. The exact requirements for each of the items in the event are as follows:

Log in for one day to get Team Heist Printer

Log in for three days to get the Bounty Token Play Card (14 days)

Log in for five days to get Cha-ching Loot Box

Thus, signing in for five days will net players a Money Heist themed Loot Box for free.

Players can follow the steps listed below to collect the corresponding items from the new cumulative login event:

Step 1: First, users load up Free Fire and subsequently open the events section.

Step 2: Next, they should select Plan Bermuda: Raid & Run option.

Select Claim Free Loot Box (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players should then navigate through the tabs and select the Claim Free Loot Box section.

Users will get the rewards after pressing the claim button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: They can press the claim button beside the corresponding item to attain it.

Users are not required to perform any challenging tasks for the event such as achieving a given amount of kills or winning a specific number of games. Thus, players should not miss out on these rewards at any cost.

Edited by Siddharth Satish