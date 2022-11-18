How to get free Champion Grab emote and Plasma Champion Boxer in Free Fire MAX

After the new amendments to the fan-favorite Bomb Squad mode with the release of the Free Fire MAX OB37 update, the developers have announced a special Bomb Squad cup. The team-up stage for the first iteration of the tournament is underway on the Indian server, with the match stage.

Exclusive Champions Grab Emote trial card and Plasma Champion Boxer trial card, among other rewards, are up for grabs. This offers an excellent opportunity to display your skills and win a certain number of matches with your team to win exciting prizes.

New Bomb Squad cup starts in Free Fire MAX

The new Bomb Squad cup has started on Free Fire MAX Indian server. You must create or join a team of four players during the team-up stage is live from November 17, 2022, at 6:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30) to November 19, 2022, at 5:59 pm IST (GMT +5:30).

Subsequently, you will have to play Bomb Squad matches during the match stage, which kicks off on November 19, 2022, at 6 pm IST and will remain open until November 20, 2022, at 10 pm IST. The exact rewards will vary depending on the number of victories you have attained.

The details for the same are as follows:

The prize pool for the new Bomb Squad tournament in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

No wins – 100x Universal Fragments, 2x Scan, Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022), and Armor Crate

One win – 300x Universal Fragments, 2x Airdrop Aid, 2x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022), and Bonfire

Two wins – 500x Universal Fragments, 2x Bounty Token, 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022), and Secret Clue

Three wins – Plasma Champion Boxer (7d), CS Cup Avatar 1 (7d), Champion Grab emote (7d), and CS Cup Banner 1 (7d)

Note: The exact set of rewards might vary slightly depending on the individual tier of the player.

Steps to register for the Bomb Squad cup in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the instructions in the following section to register for the new Bomb Squad cup in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access your Free Fire MAX account and click on the Arena icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

You will have to click on the Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Clash Squad cup option.

Next, you must tap on the Create or Join button to proceed ahead (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Head to the squad section and select the Create or Join button in the bottom right corner, depending on your preference.

While creating your team, you must select an avatar, squad name, and more.

Step 4: Once you have formed a squad or joined one, you need to play the required number of matches during the stipulated time frame this weekend to win rewards.

You will have to win all your matches during the match phase to get a trial of gun skin, avatar, banner, and emote. You should not skip out on this opportunity, even though the rewards are meant for a limited duration because of the prestige associated with these items.

