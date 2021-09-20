How to get free Cosmic Teleportia Bundle in Free Fire Indian server

In Free Fire, events are one of the significant ways for players to gain freebies. The developers regularly release new ones, and over the past two weeks, events related to Moco have been made available. A few days back, the awakened version of the character was also introduced to the game.

One of the ongoing events, i.e., Coder's Crib, offers users an opportunity to get their hands on a slew of cosmetics. This list of items that players can attain includes the exclusive Cosmic Teleportia Bundle.

Guide to get free Cosmic Teleportia Bundle in Free Fire

The Coder's Crib event will run till 26 September (Image via Free Fire)

The Coder's Crib event went live on 10 September, and users can access it until 26 September. As stated above, the Cosmic Teleportia Bundle is among the rewards that they can claim.

Players first have to collect Code Cube C1 tokens. They can do so via after-match drops or check-in (logging in daily for two tokens). Later, gamers can utilize the collected tokens to play the Pew Pew Pew minigame and obtain M coins.

Players can play the Pew Pew Pew minigame and earn M coins (Image via Free Fire)

Users can then use the M coins to redeem a range of products from the Horizon Store. The Cosmic Teleportia Bundle is one of the items available in the 100% Progress section, and individuals will have to exchange a total of 500 M coins for claiming it.

Players can follow the steps below to claim the bundle in Free Fire:

Step 1: They need to launch Free Fire and press the event icon located in the main lobby, as illustrated in the image below:

Users should tap this icon to reach the event interface (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They'll be taken to the interface of the event. Subsequently, gamers can press the icon beside the deciphering bar to head over to the Horizon Store.

The Cosmic Teleportia Bundle costs 500 M coins (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Under the 100% section, users will be able to find the Cosmic Teleportia Bundle. They can tap on the button beside the set to redeem it.

