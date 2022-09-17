How to get free Crack of Dawn Gloo Wall from Free Fire MAX top-up event

Garena regularly releases new top-up events in Free Fire and its MAX variant to encourage players to purchase more diamonds, the premium in-game currency. These events offer additional incentives for purchasing the currency, allowing gamers to maximize the value received from their investment in the game.

Due to the ever-increasing demand for these events, the developers launch a new one that offers unique rewards nearly every week. After the conclusion of Come & Dance Top-Up, a new Crack of Dawn Top-Up event has been added to the game.

Garena releases new Crack of Dawn Top-Up in Free Fire MAX

The Crack of Dawn Top-Up is the latest event in the game and commenced on 17 September 2022. Individuals can purchase diamonds and acquire the exciting rewards until 23 September 2022. The three requirements and their corresponding rewards in the event are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get free Crying Emote (Facepaint)

Purchase 300 diamonds to get free Gloo Wall – Crack of Dawn

Purchase 1000 diamonds to get free Blueprint: Beatz Bangers

The three requirements and the corresponding rewards (Image via Garena)

The event differs from previous ones because it offers three rewards for reaching particular purchase thresholds. Moreover, all of the previously listed requirements are cumulative, meaning that individuals can acquire 1000 diamonds to receive all the incentives.

Steps to purchase diamonds and acquire rewards from Free Fire MAX top-up event

Interested players can follow the step-by-step instructions provided in the following section to receive the free rewards from the ongoing Free Fire MAX top-up event:

Step 1: First, access the top-up center within Free Fire by clicking the ‘+’ icon on the top of the screen.

The available top-up options in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

All the available diamond packs and their associated pricing will be displayed. The cheapest top-up is for ₹80 and provides 100 diamonds, while the most expensive one costs ₹4,000 and offers 5600 diamonds.

Click the button below the diamond pack and complete the transaction (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Tap on the button below the preferred pack and complete the transaction by making a payment. The developers will soon add the premium currency to your account.

Once diamonds are available on your account, you will need to collect the rewards manually.

Press the claim button beside the corresponding reward to obtain them (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Access the event section of the game by pressing the calendar option on the right side of the screen. Select the Crack of Dawn Top-Up event tab and press the claim tab beside the reward to obtain it.

Individuals can equip face paint through the vault section, but they must access Gloo Wall skin from the weapons section.

Every top-up event delivers better value to users who routinely purchase the game's premium currency. This event is particularly advantageous since those who purchase 300 diamonds will receive free face paint and a Gloo Wall skin, which would otherwise cost a lot in the store.

Additionally, users will receive a free Blueprint that they can utilize in the Incubator to obtain the Groza skin.

