How to get free Crimson Parkour Bundle in Free Fire using FFIC Silver Tokens

Teasers for various events have been made available to Indian Free Fire servers to commemorate the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC). This provides players with an idea of how they will get the various incentives such as costume bundles, character trials, live-watching milestones, and more.

The 'Be a Champion' event will give players the opportunity to receive the Crimson Parkour Bundle for free. Aside from that, users will be able to claim other rewards such as the Bronze Altar Loot Crate and more.

Note: The event is yet to start in Free Fire, and players will only be able to get the Crimson Parkour Bundle once it begins.

Details on obtaining Crimson Parkour Bundle in Free Fire for free

This bundle is up for grabs in the upcoming event in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned above, the Crimson Parkour Bundle will be available in the Be a Champion event. It will be up for redemption between 17 October and 20 October, and the players will have to collect a specific number of FFIC Silver Tokens.

Here are the details on the number of tokens that players have to collect:

Regal Gold (Avatar): 10x FFIC Silver Tokens

Regal Adornment (Banner): 10x FFIC Silver Tokens

Bronze Altar Loot Crate: 12x FFIC Silver Tokens

Crimson Parkour Bundle: 15x FFIC Silver Tokens

Gamers will be able to collect the respective tokens by completing the missions in the 'Play Like A Pro' event:

Starting from 11 October, players will be able to get the tokens (Image via Free Fire)

After collecting the tokens, users can follow these steps for claiming the bundle after 17 October:

Step 1: On the lobby screen of Free Fire, players will have to tap on the Calendar icon to access the events tab.

Tapping on this icon redirects players to the events section in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, under the 'Esports' tab, users will find the 'Be A Champion' event.

Once the redemption begins, users can claim the exclusive bundle for free (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After the redemption process starts, players will be able to claim the Crimson Parkour Bundle by exchanging a total of 15x FFIC Silver Tokens.

