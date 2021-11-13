How to get free custom room cards in Free Fire

In Free Fire, players can create custom rooms to play with their friends or host matches. However, doing so necessitates the usage of special room cards, which often cost diamonds.

Events come to the rescue of users by providing them with the opportunity to obtain those cards for free. Several new ones have just been added to the game, and gamers can fulfill the relevant objectives to receive the rewards at no cost.

Obtaining custom room cards in Free Fire at no cost

Free Custom Room Cards

Free Custom Room Cards started a few days back (Image via Free Fire)

This began on 10 November and will continue until 16 November. All users have to do is log in every day to Free Fire and receive the prizes that the developers have set. Here are the complete details:

Login 1 day: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Login 2 days: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Login 3 days: Room Card (1 match)

Login 4 days: Craftland Room Card (1 match)

Login 5 days: 2x Incubator Voucher

As a result, if users have signed in every day since the event started, they will be eligible to claim the Room Card and Craftland Room Card.

3-Everyday Play Reward

Pet Rumble card is available through this event (Image via Free Fire)

The event will only be available today, and participants must complete the task of playing matches for 30 minutes to receive the free rewards. Following that, players can claim these two items for free:

Pet Rumble Room Card (1 match) Diamond Royale Voucher (valid till 30 November)

How to create custom rooms on Free Fire

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, users can change the mode by tapping on the mode change button in the bottom right corner.

This option has to be clicked by the players (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They must then tap on the "Custom" option, which will take them to the Custom room section.

In the next step, users have to press the "Create" button (Image via Free Fire)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Step 3: Next, players can press the "Create" button under the required section. Finally, they can configure the necessary settings and utilize the card to create a custom room.

Edited by Ravi Iyer