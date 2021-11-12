How to top up Free Fire diamonds to get free Otho character

Garena Free Fire routinely offers new top-up events that provide users with various exclusive rewards for purchasing a certain number of diamonds. As a result, they are perfect for those who frequently buy the game's premium currency.

The "Otho Top Up" is the most recent addition to the game. Users can obtain the Otho character and its exclusive character bundle by purchasing 100 and 500 diamonds, respectively.

It is vital to note that users have to spend real money to buy the diamonds to get the freebies associated with the top-up event.

Acquiring diamonds for free Otho character in Free Fire

Players can obtain these two at no cost from the top-up event (Image via Free Fire)

The event began in Free Fire today, 12 November, and will last till 16 November. During this time, players must purchase the required number of diamonds to obtain the character for free.

However, because popular top-up websites such as Games Kharido and Codashop are unavailable, users will have to rely on the in-game center.

Here are the detailed instructions for purchasing the currency and claiming Otho at no cost:

Step 1: To begin, users should launch Garena Free Fire and tap on the "Diamond" icon to access the in-game center where diamonds can be purchased.

Step 2: The various top-up options will appear, and individuals will eventually have to select the required amount they wish to purchase.

These are all the options prevalent in Free Fire's top-up center (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the ones offered by Free Fire:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

After the purchase is complete, diamonds will be credited (Image via Free Fire)

After purchasing diamonds, players can follow these to get the free rewards:

Step 3: Visit the event section of Free Fire and tap the "Calendar" icon on the lobby screen.

A claim button will be present beside the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Following that, they will be able to find a "Claim" option beside the respective rewards under the "Otho Top Up" tab.

When they click on that button, the prize is redeemed.

