How to get free Cyber Falcon pet skin in Free Fire

Events are one of the primary means through which players may earn free prizes in Free Fire. New ones are introduced regularly by developers, and they keep users occupied for several weeks.

A slew of Moco-related events have been introduced in Free Fire, and the character's awakened form will be released very soon in the battle royale title. Several different themed cosmetics are available, and users are ecstatic about obtaining them.

One recently commenced event, Coder's Crib, offers the Cyber Falcon pet skin alongside several other rewards.

Obtaining free Cyber Falcon pet skin in Free Fire

The Coder's Crib event features a wide variety of rewards

The Coder's Crib began on 10 September and will be available until 26 September. As mentioned above, the Cyber Falcon pet is one of the rewards available.

Users must acquire the Code Cube C1 tokens in the event by accomplishing in-game missions and after-match drops. Later, they may use these tokens to gain M coins by playing the Pew Pew Pew minigame.

The Pew Pew minigame in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Subsequently, players can go ahead and use these M coins for a variety of items available in the Horizon Store.

The Cyber Falco can be redeemed by the players via M coins after reaching 25% Progress (Image via Free Fire)

It's worth noting that the prizes in Horizon Store become available after the Deciphering Progress reaches a certain percentage. The Cyber Falco pet skin is one of the items available in the 25% Progress section.

Presently, it hasn't reached 25% Progress. However, users can follow the steps stated below after it is made accessible:

Step 1: Users should launch Free Fire and then tap on the event icon in the main lobby, as shown here:

Clicking this icon will take the players to the event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They will be redirected to the event interface.

The event interface will show up on the screen (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, the Horizon Store can be accessed by pressing the icon located beside the deciphering bar on the right side of the screen.

The pet skin can be redeemed after the Progress reaches 25% (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Step 4: Under the respective section, players can proceed to redeem the item that they want.

Edited by Ravi Iyer