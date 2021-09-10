How to get free Moco’s Wings parachute skin in Free Fire

Garena has launched a series of new events centered around the Moco character in Free Fire, introducing the awakened Moco. She is called Moco: Rebirth and features tons of exciting cosmetics, a big draw for the players.

Many events started today, one of which is Coder’s Crib, where users can attain exclusive pins, parachutes, pet skins, and more. It commenced on 10 September and will be open to players until 26 September.

Obtaining Moco’s Wing parachute in Free Fire?

The Coder's Crib event started on 10 September (Image via Free Fire)

The Moco’s Wing parachute is available as part of the Coder’s Crib event, where players need to collect the Coder Cube C1 by completing in-game missions and after-match drops.

The Pew Pew Pew mini-game in Free Fire will enable users to earn M coins (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers can use these tokens to play the new Pew Pew Pew minigame to earn M coins that they can redeem for various rewards from the Horizon Store.

The list of items available in the Horizon Store are as follows:

0% Progress

The items at 0% progress (Image via Free Fire)

Moco Month Pin: 200 M Coin

Bonfire: 15 M Coins

Summon Airdrop: 15 M Coins

Scan: 15 M Coins

25% Progress

The items at 25% progress (Image via Free Fire)

Pet Food

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Pet Skin: Cyber Falco

50% Progress

The items at 50% progress (Image via Free Fire)

Moco’s Wings parachute

Random Loadout Loot Crate

1x Gold Royale Voucher

75% Progress

The items at 75% progress (Image via Free Fire)

1x Diamond Royale Voucher

1x Weapon Royale Voucher

The rewards for 100% progress have not yet been revealed.

Readers can go through these steps to access the event in Free Fire:

Step 1: First, players need to open the event interface and then select the Pew Pew Pew mini-game to earn M Coins

Step 2: Next, they can tap on the icon present beside the deciphering bar to open the Horizon Store.

Step 3: Gamers can redeem the items of their choice.

