Free Fire redeem code for 10 September 2021: How to claim Wasteland Vault today

Free Fire features plenty of attractive cosmetics that usually cost diamonds. These items attract players, and they often wish to lay their hands on them. The in-game currency needs to be purchased and requires the use of real money, which is sometimes expensive for users.

As a result, players look for other alternatives and redeem codes emerge as the primary option for most of them. These are special codes released by Garena on the official handles from time to time and need to be utilized from the official site.

Free Fire redeem code for today (10 September 2021)

The reward can be collected from the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FFSHOPEE7BX2

Rewards: Wasteland Vault

Players should use the given redeem code until it is valid to obtain the Wasteland Vault backpack.

Note: Free Fire redeem codes are exclusively meant for the server they have been released for. The one provided above is for the Indonesian server, and therefore users from outside the given region will encounter an error.

How to quickly redeem the code?

Step 1: Using this link, players must visit Free Fire’s official website for using redeem codes.

Gamers can utilize six methods to log in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once you are on the website, it becomes mandatory to sign in to your Free Fire ID to attain the rewards.

You should use this code only if you are from the Indonesian region and not anywhere else to avoid the error message.

Paste FFSHOPEE7BX2 in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After you have signed in, paste the redeem code in the text field and then hit the confirm button.

Step 4: You can open Free Fire and collect the Wasteland Vault from the mail system.

Wasteland Vault back be equipped from mail system (Image via Free Fire)

You can equip this exclusive backpack from the collection section.

Also Read

If a message appears stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, then the code has been utilized completely and is no longer valid. As a result, players will not be able to attain the rewards.

Edited by Shaheen Banu