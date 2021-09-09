Less is More diamond top-up offer in Free Fire: How to get maximum discount on diamonds easily

The importance of diamonds in Free Fire cannot be understated. Players rely on this currency to complete most in-game transactions. This includes the purchase of characters, pets, and the Elite Pass.

Unlike gold, Free Fire players can only obtain diamonds by spending money.

A new top-up event called Less is More has been added to Free Fire today. It provides players with an opportunity to buy 520 diamonds for a discount of up to 60%.

How to get cheap diamonds in Free Fire from Less is More event

Players can purchase 520 diamonds at a discount in the Less is More event (Image via Free Fire)

The Less is More event started on 9 September 2021 and will end on 14 September 2021.

In this event, the price of a pack of 520 diamonds varies depending on the remaining number of diamonds that a player possesses. The fewer diamonds they have, the higher is the discount offered.

The price of diamonds will vary depending on the remaining number of diamonds players have (Image via Free Fire)

The exact cost of a pack of 520 diamonds in the event is as follows:

If players have over 299 remaining diamonds: INR 400

If players have between 150 and 299 remaining diamonds: INR 300

If players have between 50 and 149 remaining diamonds: INR 250

If players have between 0 and 49 remaining diamonds: INR 160

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds in Free Fire:

Players should tap on the diamond icon on the screen (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Players should click on the diamond icon and select the Less is More option.

Players should select the Less is More tab, where the price of the 520 diamond pack will be displayed (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The price of a pack of 520 diamonds will appear on the screen. As mentioned before, the cost will vary depending on the remaining number of diamonds the player possesses.

Players must make their payment through the method that they have added on Google Play Store (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players should make their payment through the method that they have added to their Google account. Once the transaction goes through, the diamonds will be credited to their account.

