Less is More diamond top-up offer in Free Fire: How to get maximum discount on diamonds easily

The importance of diamonds in Free Fire cannot be understated. Players rely on this currency to complete most in-game transactions. This includes the purchase of characters, pets, and the Elite Pass.
Unlike gold, Free Fire players can only obtain diamonds by spending money.
A new top-up event called Less is More has been added to Free Fire today. It provides players with an opportunity to buy 520 diamonds for a discount of up to 60%.
How to get cheap diamonds in Free Fire from Less is More event
The Less is More event started on 9 September 2021 and will end on 14 September 2021.
In this event, the price of a pack of 520 diamonds varies depending on the remaining number of diamonds that a player possesses. The fewer diamonds they have, the higher is the discount offered.
The exact cost of a pack of 520 diamonds in the event is as follows:
- If players have over 299 remaining diamonds: INR 400
- If players have between 150 and 299 remaining diamonds: INR 300
- If players have between 50 and 149 remaining diamonds: INR 250
- If players have between 0 and 49 remaining diamonds: INR 160
Players can follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds in Free Fire:
Step 1: Players should click on the diamond icon and select the Less is More option.
Step 2: The price of a pack of 520 diamonds will appear on the screen. As mentioned before, the cost will vary depending on the remaining number of diamonds the player possesses.
Step 3: Players should make their payment through the method that they have added to their Google account. Once the transaction goes through, the diamonds will be credited to their account.