How to get free Demonic Grin Gloo Wall and Red Death Loot Box in Free Fire MAX

Following the end of the first Demonic Grin Top-Up, the developers have returned with a second iteration of the event in Free Fire MAX. This time around, gamers will receive a legendary Loot Box and an exclusive Gloo Wall skin.

Players are continually incentivized to obtain the premium in-game cash through top-up events, which provide a variety of high-quality cosmetics and in-game items for free. Here is a detailed guide on how users can get the Demonic Grin Gloo Wall and Red Death Loot Box in Free Fire MAX

Demonic Grin Top-Up 2 offers a Gloo Wall skin and a legendary Loot Box for free in Free Fire MAX

The Demonic Grin Top-Up two began in Free Fire MAX on 6 June 2022 and will be available until 11 June 2022. Players simply have to purchase 300 diamonds during the event duration to acquire both rewards for free.

The new event top-up event will run until 11 June (Image via Garena)

The exact requirements for each item are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive free Red Death Loot Box

Purchase 300 diamonds to receive free Gloo Wall – Demonic Grin

The rewards from top-up events are considered free since players are only required to purchase diamonds to acquire the items. Subsequently, players may utilize premium currency for other items of their choice within the battle royale title.

Steps to acquire diamonds in Free Fire MAX and get the rewards

Users will have to top-up diamonds within the battle royale title and then manually claim the corresponding rewards through the event tab. They may follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: First, players need to access the top-up section within the game by clicking on the diamond icon present at the top of the screen.

Users can purchase diamonds based on their requirements (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Multiple diamond packs will appear on the screen, and gamers can purchase the preferred one depending on the requirements of the event.

Once the payment is complete, the developers will send diamonds to the player's account.

Select the Demonic Grin Top Up 2 event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After the diamonds appear on their account, users can open the events tab and select the Demonic Grin Top Up 2 event.

Step 4: They should click the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain them.

The Gloo Wall skin can be equipped through the weapon section, and the Loot Box must be opened through the vault.

Due to the rarity of Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire MAX, players often look forward to events that offer them for free. In addition, the requirements for this event have been dropped to 300 diamonds, offering greater value to interested users.

A new Spend and Claim event is also available in the game, and users can benefit from both. The events will provide gamers rewards for purchasing and spending diamonds.

