How to get free Desi Gangster Bundle in Free Fire from upcoming Diwali event

Costume bundles are among the most sought-after cosmetics in Garena Free Fire. As a result of their high demand, players are always looking for ways to obtain them. However, not every user can afford to spend on such items, and therefore, they wait for new redeem codes and events to get free rewards.

Several events have just begun on the Indian server of Free Fire to celebrate Diwali. One of the upcoming ones will allow users to obtain the Desi Gangster Bundle for free.

Note: The event is yet to start in Free Fire, and players will have to wait until its commencement to get the exclusive costume bundle.

Free Fire 'Rang De Rangoli' event: How can players get the Desi Gangster Bundle?

Rang De Rangoli event will be available between 29 October and 7 November (Image via Free Fire)

The Desi Gangster Bundle will be available to the players through the Rang De Rangoli event which will start on 29 October. The event will run for over one week, right up till 7 November.

During this period, the players will first have to select a Rangoli pattern. Later, they must kill enemies to obtain Paint Brushes (tokens). Subsequently, users will be able to use the paint brushes to complete the chosen rangoli.

Upon achieving the same, gamers will be eligible to claim the very exclusive Desi Gangster Bundle in Free Fire.

Here are the exact specifics that users must complete to get the bundle in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX (Image via Free Fire)

Once the event starts, they will be able to access it by following these steps:

Step 1: Users should start the Free Fire application on their devices and then tap on the “Diya” icon on the right side of the main lobby.

Tapping on this icon will take the users to the ongoing events in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Clicking on that will redirect players to the events section, and on their screen, they will be able to find the various Diwali-themed events.

The 'Rang De Rangoli' event is yet to start in Garena Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Subsequently, individuals must click on the “Range De Rangoli” tab to access the event.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan