How to get free Destiny Guardian backpack skin with special effects in Free Fire

Free Fire offers a plethora of distinct and unique in-game cosmetics available, such as skins, costumes, and more. Players may obtain the majority of these items through the virtual currency known as diamonds, which need to be purchased with real currency.

Top-up events are often added to the game, providing players with specific rewards for purchasing a given amount of diamonds. This offers a better deal for those who often purchase the in-game currency.

The current top-up event, "Destiny Guardian," was introduced on 5 August 2021, and will run until 11 August 2021.

Details about Destiny Guardian top-up event in Free Fire

As previously stated, users can purchase a specific number of diamonds to receive top-up event benefits. They must, however, act quickly because the event is coming to a close soon.

Two rewards are present in the top-up event (Image via Free Fire)

Users will need to buy a total of 500 diamonds to obtain the premium backpack skin with special benefits. The event also includes another prize, the Destiny Guardian Skyboard. The requirement to get that is to top-up 100 diamonds.

How to claim free backpack skin in Free Fire

Step 1: Players need to tap on the “Calendar” icon on the lobby screen of Free Fire, as shown in the picture below.

Players should press this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Later, under the events section, players should click on the “Destiny Top Up” option.

The "Claim" option beside the backpack (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: There will be a claim button beside the backpack skin. Once players click on the button, the backpack skin will be redeemed.

Top-up event rewards are technically free since players do not spend diamonds to get them. However, the requisite number of diamonds has to be acquired with actual money.

How to top-up diamonds in Free Fire

Step 1: Players should head to the in-game top-up center by clicking on the “Diamond” icon present at the top of the screen.

Click on the "Diamond" icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: All the top-up options available in Free Fire will appear on the screen, and players need to select the number of diamonds they want to purchase.

Players will have to purchase a given amount of diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once players make a successful payment, the respective amount of diamonds will be credited to their Free Fire account.

Edited by Siddharth Satish