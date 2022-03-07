How to get free Diamond Royale voucher and Hooded Skyboard skin in Free Fire MAX this week

Users of Free Fire MAX are thrilled whenever the developers bring new events to the game. They are particularly enthusiastic about the freebies that are provided.

Over the last few days, a flood of content based on the Assassin’s Creed collaboration has poured into the battle royale title, providing players with several themed items.

“The Academy” is a new event that has just begun, and it offers rewards such as a Diamond Royale voucher and Hooded Skyboard, amongst others. To obtain them, gamers only need to accomplish the specific tasks that have been specified.

Getting free Diamond Royale voucher and Hooded Skyboard skin in Free Fire MAX

This event will be between 7 March and 13 March (Image via Garena)

The Academy Event commenced on 7 March, i.e., today and users will have the opportunity to acquire the rewards until 13 March. The tasks established by the developers are pretty simple and do not require a lot of effort.

Here is a list of the free rewards, alongside the challenges that players must complete:

1) Leap of Faith (Diamond Royale Voucher): Complete missions and reach 100% progress to receive the voucher.

2) Swim / Diving (Random Loadout Loot Crate): Accomplish missions and get to 3 points to obtain the corresponding item.

3) Run (Ornate Treasure Box): Yet to be revealed

4) Sneaking (Hooded Skyboard skin): Yet to be revealed

Steps to reaching the event and getting the rewards

The steps given below can help the users:

Step 1: Players should open Free Fire MAX and visit the ‘Events’ section by clicking on the ‘Calendar’ icon.

Step 2: Gamers must tap on the ‘The Creed of Fire’ tab and select the ‘The Academy’ event.

Click on the 'Go To' button and reach the event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Subsequently, players should tap on the ‘Go To’ button, and they can then complete the respective tasks to get the rewards.

Apart from these, there are numerous additional events based on the collaboration running in Free Fire MAX, each of which possesses a wide range of unique items like a costume bundle and more.

Edited by Shaheen Banu