How to get free diamonds for Elite Pass in Free Fire (January 2022)

Cosmetics have a great lot of appeal for Free Fire players, who are eager to obtain as much as they can get their hands on. Even though these items are available in various methods, Elite Pass is one of the most practical and cost-effective ways to get the entire range of themed items.

These passes run monthly and cost at least 499 diamonds, translating to a top-up worth INR 400. It provides great value with multiple bundles and skins up for grabs for the number of diamonds.

However, not everyone can afford to purchase the virtual currency and hence look for ways to get the required number of diamonds for free.

Best way to get free diamonds for Free Fire Elite Pass

One of the most effective players to obtain free diamonds for the Elite Pass in the Garena Free Fire is Google Opinion Rewards. The application is straightforward to use and to get started. Players need to answer a few simple questions to create their profile.

Following that, they will receive surveys, which they may complete to earn Google Play credit. The frequency and rewards per survey will vary depending on the player. However, gamers will soon stack up sufficient credits to collect the diamonds.

Special Airdrop in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Since users need 499 diamonds to acquire the Elite Pass in Free Fire and purchase a regular top-up, providing these many diamonds is very difficult. Generally, it is a great idea to wait for the perfect Special Airdrop to spend the credits.

These can generally provide hundreds of diamonds and several other items for just a fraction of the price, and the value gained per credit spent is at the maximum.

Steps to set up Google Opinion Rewards

Step 1: First, users can download the application on their devices. Here is the link to the application's page on the Google Play Store.

After setting the profiles, surveys are sent (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Step 2: Once the installation is complete, they can open the application and set up their profile.

Step 3: Players will receive an easy survey to earn credit.

Note: Players should go through the terms of service and privacy policy of the application thoroughly before signing up for anything.

