How to get free diamonds from Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event

The Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event has finally made its way into the battle royale title. It offers an excellent opportunity to acquire extra diamonds, and players must simply match the relevant top-up requirements to obtain the same. The event will last only for a short period.

The 100% Bonus Top-Up event has always been among the most awaited things in this game. This inclusion is perfect for users who regularly purchase this game's premium currency, considering that it provides 2x diamonds.

Further details on the Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event are offered in the section below.

Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event guide

Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event provides free diamonds (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event made its way into the game on April 12, 2024, and will operate until April 18, 2024. It technically provides players with free diamonds after they purchase a specific amount of this in-game currency.

Here's what you get for buying a certain number of diamonds in the event:

Top-up 100 diamonds in the game: Get free 100 diamonds

Top-up 300 diamonds in the game: Get free 200 diamonds

Top-up 500 diamonds in the game: Get free 200 diamonds

Top-up 1,000 diamonds in the game: Get free 500 diamonds

Since the rewards are cumulative, individuals will have to purchase a total of 1,000 diamonds to get a bonus of 1,000 diamonds. Now is the perfect time to stack up on the in-game currency, and gamers must not miss out on this Top-Up event.

How to purchase diamonds for the Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event

To get free diamonds from the event, you will have to purchase this currency directly via the in-game Top-Up center. Listed below are the steps that will guide you through the entire procedure:

Step 1: Open the game on your device and click on the “Diamond” icon located at the top. You will find a list of top-up options, and you may choose the one you desire.

Step 2: To get free diamonds from the event, it would be best to go for the INR 800 option, which provides 1,060 diamonds.

The following are all the top-up options offered in the game:

INR 80 - 100 diamonds

INR 240 - 310 diamonds

INR 400 - 520 diamonds

INR 800 - 1,060 diamonds

INR 1,600 - 2,180 diamonds

INR 4,000 - 5,600 diamonds

Step 3: Upon completing your payment, navigate to the Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event in the battle royale title. This is where the rewards for your purchase will appear.

Step 4: Click on the “Claim” button to receive the free diamonds.

The diamonds you acquire can later be utilized in Luck Royales, Mystery Shops, other events, and more.

