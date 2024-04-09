Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event leaked: Rewards, servers, and more

The latest leak from data miner @sawgaming_2.0 suggests that the Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event is coming to the game in celebration of Ramadan. This event will reportedly provide players with double the number of diamonds when they purchase the currency during its run. It will incentivize more fans to buy diamonds in the battle royale title.

Per the leak, the Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event is set to commence on April 12, 2024. During its run, players will have to match the different requirements set by Garena to get the bonus diamonds.

What to know about leaked Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event

Data miner @sawgaming_2.0 recently took to their Instagram account to post about the rumored Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event. According to the post, the event will be made available for those playing on the India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers.

The leak doesn’t reveal the exact number of extra diamonds that will be provided as rewards. However, based on previous 100% Bonus Top-Up events, the following can be expected:

Top-up 100x diamonds: 100x free diamonds

Top-up 300x diamonds: 200x free diamonds

Top-up 500x diamonds: 200x free diamonds

Top-up 1000x diamonds: 500x free diamonds

With the event not being confirmed by Garena, this information is speculative. There could be other changes made to the event by the developer if it is indeed coming to the game.

Ongoing Top-Up event in Free Fire

The ongoing Top-Up event in the game (Image via Garena)

At the time of writing, the Free Fire Rider Top-Up event is active in the game, offering players an opportunity to get a free emote upon purchasing 100 diamonds. There are several other rewards in the event, and players can meet the relevant requirements to obtain them.

Listed below are the requirements to get the rewards of the Rider Top-Up event:

Top-up 100x diamonds: Swaggy V-Steps emote

Top-up 300x diamonds: Pulse Rider (Top)

Top-up 500x diamonds: Pulse Rider (Mask)

Top-up 700x diamonds: Pulse Rider (Shoes)

Top-up 1000x diamonds: Pulse Rider (Bottom)

Top-up 1200x diamonds: Pulse Rider (Head)

Top-up 1500x diamonds: Pulse Rider (Facepaint )

Top-up 2000x diamonds: Wings of Victory Banner (30 Days) + Silver Wing Avatar (30 Days)

This event will conclude on April 11, 2024, and will likely be followed by the Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event. If players are interested in getting these rewards, they must act quickly.

