How to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX after OB34 update

Diamonds are a vital part of Free Fire MAX, and players normally need them to make in-game transactions and purchase products. Like any other in-game premium currency, they demand that users fork out real money.

Those who are willing to put real money in the game to purchase diamonds typically go ahead and do so. However, a significant number of free-to-play gamers do not want to pay the price linked to the currency.

As a result, all such players generally search for free methods that can reward them with in-game currency. The following section lists some ways they may utilize to do so in the game.

Note: The list represents the writer’s opinion, and players are recommended to read the terms of service of each application/method.

Free Fire MAX: How players can get free diamonds after the OB34 update

Before starting with the different approaches for obtaining diamonds, players must keep in mind that gaining something for free is not a simple endeavour and would demand a significant amount of work on their part.

Keeping this in mind, the following is a rundown of the many ways in which players can acquire free diamonds in Free Fire MAX:

1) Google Opinion Rewards

The ideal app for players to acquire free diamonds in Free Fire MAX is Google Opinion Rewards. At the time of writing, it has been downloaded by more than 50 million users, and it has received a rating of 4.4.

After downloading, individuals must complete the surveys provided to them. After doing so, the app will reward them with Google Play Credits, which they can use to purchase diamonds in the game.

2) Booyah

Booyah has numerous events running frequently (Image via Google play Store)

Another fantastic choice for users is Booyah, which is developed by Garena, the developers of Free Fire MAX itself. It provides a variety of events in which players can participate for free to receive amazing rewards.

The developers have handed out diamonds and gift cards on occasion, and even if they are not offered, individuals will still receive a plethora of other rare items. However, they must link their in-game account to the app to obtain the benefits.

3) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is another good option (Image via Google Play Store)

Poll Pay is a well-known GPT (Get-Paid-To) app available on the mobile platform. It is pretty popular among gamers and has a total of over 5 million downloads.

First, gamers must engage in surveys and polls. They can then pay out their earnings using any of the available choices. However, it is important to note that the cashout choices may differ based on the country the user is in.

4) Redeem codes

Redeem codes are perhaps the greatest way to get free rewards in Free Fire MAX. The developers release these, and individuals can simply redeem them on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Previously, diamonds have been distributed with redeem codes on special occasions. As a result, users must keep an eye out for all of the latest codes published for their server. They can find all the new ones by clicking here.

5) SB Answer – Surveys that Pay

The app is a great option for players (Image via Google Play Store)

The popular GPT website Swagbucks has a mobile app as well, called SB Answers. As the name implies, users will be required to complete surveys to gain unique SB points for their contributions.

Users will be able to redeem their SB for tons of special incentives, including vouchers and other items. Using the same, players will be able to purchase diamonds in their Free Fire MAX accounts.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, gamers may also utilize other methods like giveaways and custom rooms. However, players are strictly advised to avoid all illegal methods of earning free diamonds, such as mod APKs and hacks, as these can lead to a permanent account ban.

Edited by Mayank Shete