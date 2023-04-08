How to get free diamonds in Free Fire OB39 version

Free Fire is a free-to-play title that has been immensely popular around the globe for plenty of reasons. Players enjoy an engaging Battle Royale experience with FF and FF MAX while a section of fans tunes in for the ever-expanding catalog of collectibles. However, to collect different items and cosmetics in Free Fire or its MAX version, players are usually required to spend a plethora of diamonds, which is not quite realistic for everyone.

Thus, some try dubious methods to acquire diamonds for free, which is the worst alternative. Fortunately, one can employ a few ways to acquire diamonds for free without doing anything illegal. The following section will discuss how one can get free diamonds in Free Fire OB39 version.

Free Fire OB39: How to procure diamonds for free in the latest version

Ways to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire and FF MAX (Image via Sportskeeda)

Before players move forward, they must note that there is no way to get diamonds for free in FF or FF MAX unless Garena announces any redemption code for such rewards. Players will have to pay to obtain diamonds unless they report legitimate bugs in the Advance Server, which is exceptionally rare.

However, one can purchase diamonds from Google Play gift cards or similar vouchers. Now, such vouchers or gift cards are free via multiple GPT (get-paid-to) websites and applications. Besides GPT sites and apps, players can earn some Google Play credits from Google Opinion Rewards.

Thus, here are two sure-shot methods that one can use to attain free vouchers, gift cards, or Google Play balance:

1) Google Opinion rewards

Google's survey app generates questionnaires based on users' browsing history and travel timeline (per Google Maps). Occasionally, the surveys are also related to random topics, which players can answer easily. Once they have completed each survey, they can procure free Google Play credits easily usable in Garena's flagship BR game.

Howbeit, the generation of surveys is not that regular for Google Opinion Rewards.

2) GPT apps and websites

Swagbucks is a renowned Get-Paid-To application (Image via Google Play Store)

Much like Google Opinion Rewards, many GPT apps, and websites also generate surveys. However, some even allow players to participate in games, watch videos, or do other tasks in exchange for free gift cards for platforms ranging from Amazon, Google Play, iTunes Store, and PayPal.

Apps like Poll Pay, Easy Rewards, Swagbucks, and PollPe are popular among users for regularly generating tasks. However, before players install it on their devices, it is important to read the app requirements/permissions and other guidelines for any GPT app or Google Opinion Rewards.

Both methods mentioned above are legitimate and will allow players to earn gift cards to purchase diamonds. However, one can also watch various custom room challenges or giveaway livestreams organized by FF streamers. Although it is highly unlikely to earn anything easily, one can still test their luck without paying or using any illegitimate method.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian users should avoid installing Free Fire. Instead, they may download Free Fire MAX.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes