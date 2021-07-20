How to get free diamonds in Free Fire and purchase gun skins from Fantasy Hacker Store

Free Fire is one of the most famous names on the internet in the battle royale scene. The title offers high-quality graphics along with weapons inspired by real life. The developers also add regular updates to make the game even more interesting and engaging.

There are many daily events that offer lots of customized attire and gun skins. This article discusses how to get free diamonds in Free Fire and use them to purchase gun skins from the Fantasy Hacker Store.

Tips to get free Diamonds in Free Fire

1) Google Opinion Rewards

The Google Opinion Rewards application is one of the easiest methods to earn free diamonds in Free Fire. The application has a very easy-to-use interface with basic settings. The Google Opinion Rewards app offers its users real money for completing simple surveys.

The money is redeemable on the Play Store and applications that support payments with the Google Play Payment method. Free Fire players can also use their earned money to redeem lots of diamond packs with the help of the Google Opinion Rewards app for free.

2) Custom rooms and tournaments

Free Fire custom rooms and tournaments

There are lots of Free Fire YouTubers and social media pages that host daily custom rooms and tournaments. The rewards for winning these custom rooms and tournaments are mainly diamonds. Players with a good skillset can participate in these matches to earn free diamonds on their accounts.

How to purchase gun skins from Fantasy Hacker Store

Free Fire has introduced a brand new event called Fantasy Hacker Store. The event offers lots of amazing outfits, gun skins, and much more. Players can purchase these items with the help of diamonds in the title.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to purchase gun skins from the Fantasy Hacker Store:

1) Open the Fantasy Hacker Store event in Free Fire.

2) Select your preferred rewards from the six reward options available in the event.

3) Select options that have gun skins and spin with diamonds.

4) Use diamonds to spin both "Yellow + Purple Spin" to get bonus rewards.

4) Keep tapping on the spin option until the gun skin gets unlocked.

Edited by Shaheen Banu