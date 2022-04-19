How to get free Emerald Basher and AK skin in Free Fire Ramadan event

When new events are added to Free Fire, players in the community are typically ecstatic. A constant stream of events helps keep fans interested in the game and also offers them a plethora of special rewards.

Content based on Ramadan has recently begun to fill the Indian server, and users can now reap the benefits by completing the respective missions. The Emerald Basher skin and the AK gun skin are two of the freebies that have captured the attention of enthusiasts. Details on obtaining them are provided below.

Note: Both the items aren’t available yet and will be made accessible for redemption in the coming days.

Free Fire Ramadan event guide: How to get free Emerald Basher and AK skin

Emerald Basher

Weekend Mission event will be available only on the two particular days (Image via Garena)

The Emerald Basher skin is a part of the ‘Weekend Mission 1’ event which runs from 23 April to 24 April. During this time, players must complete the tasks linked to the various prizes. They will be able to receive the corresponding items once they have completed them.

Here are the specifics for obtaining the Emerald Basher and other skins available in the event:

Booyah three times in CS Mode: Emerald Basher Reach top three in BR mode: The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate Play 40 minutes: Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate Play 80 minutes: Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

Steps of redemption:

Step 1: Visit the ‘Ramadan 2022’ section after opening Garena Free Fire.

Step 2: Tap on the ‘Weekend Mission’ event.

Step 3: Press the ‘Claim’ button present beside the Emerald Basher skin and other rewards.

AK skin

The exchange process for the AK gun skin will begin on 30 April (Image via Garena)

The AK skin, AK47 – Emerald Prowess, will be handed out to players in the Premium Exchange Store running from 30 April to 8 May. Individuals will basically have to accumulate 50x ‘Ramadan Tokens’ to get the gun skin, and they can obtain these tokens through the missions that have already begun.

Once the event starts, gamers can follow these steps to get the skin:

Step 1: To begin, press the ‘Premium Store’ event under the ‘Ramadan 2022’ section.

Step 2: Users should then click on the ‘Exchange’ button beside the AK47 – Emerald Prowess gun skin.

Step 3: They can then equip the skin through the ‘Armory’ section.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers are advised to not play it or even download it on their devices. They may, however, play Free Fire MAX, which has not been suspended.

