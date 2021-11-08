How to get free emotes in Free Fire

There is no shortage of emotes in Free Fire, with developers regularly introducing new and interesting ones. They serve as a way for players to interact or express themselves on the battlegrounds.

Emotes are available in the store and start at 199 diamonds, with the Legendary ones sometimes costing thousands of diamonds. These are usually available in Faded Wheel and some events that often require in-game currency.

Some users do not have enough diamonds, but the temptation of emotes is too powerful for them to resist, so they look for free alternatives.

Players can get emotes in Free Fire through events and redeem codes

Events and redeem codes are two of the easiest ways for users to obtain emotes for free.

Events

The previous Diwali Party event provided free emote (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire is brimming with events, and new ones are introduced as soon as the present one concludes. As part of the Free Fire Diwali celebrations, players were given an opportunity to earn the Greetings emote for free by playing for 60 minutes on peak day.

Top-up events are also an excellent way to get freebies. Users need to purchase diamonds to get several exclusive items which may include emotes.

Players should keep an eye out for such events and ensure they don't miss out on the opportunity to obtain special rewards.

Redeem codes

The previous redeem code offered a free emote (Image via Free Fire)

Garena frequently provides redeem codes in line with special occasions and the achievement of certain milestones. These can offer rewards, including emotes, outfits, and more. During the live stream of the Free Fire India Championship, players were given a redeem code for FFIC Gold, which could be utilized for One-Finger Pushup.

However, these redeem codes have limited validity and do not work on all the servers. So, users should be quick to attain the rewards through the code of their region.

Free diamonds

Players may earn free diamonds through applications such as Google Opinion Rewards. With the application from Google, players can earn Google Play credit by completing the survey and then use it to purchase diamonds via Special Airdrop to get the most value.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Following this, they may use these free diamonds to purchase the emote.

Edited by Shaheen Banu