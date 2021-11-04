How to get Free Fire diamonds with free rewards this week

Free Fire offers an assortment of items that include visually appealing cosmetics, characters, and pets, which improve gameplay and more. The temptation of these items is challenging as players find themselves in a situation where they do not possess the given number of diamonds to acquire them.

Subsequently, they need to top up to procure these items. Since two of the most popular top up options, Codashop and GameKharido, which provide additional rewards on the purchase of diamonds, are unavailable, players have to rely on the in-game center.

Acquiring diamonds with additional rewards in Free Fire

Free Fire routinely offers players a variety of incentives to encourage them to purchase in-game currency. Top-up events are a regular part of the game, and they allow players to obtain a variety of appealing and exclusive items for free.

As part of the Diwali celebrations, the Diwali Top Up III is underway in the game AC80 – Tribal Fury and Gloo Wall – Stick No Bill as the rewards for recharging a total of 300 diamonds with the game.

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire account and click the diamond option to open the top up section.

There are six different options (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, select the desired top up pack and click the button present below it.

Step 3: Once you have made the payment, the diamonds will soon be reflected in your account.

You will have to collect the Gloo Wall skin and 3x AC80 – Tribal Fury by heading over to the events.

Step 1: Select the Diwali Celebrations tab and then Diwali Top Up III.

Gloo Wall is the center of attraction (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Finally, click the claim button to attain the rewards.

Gloo Wall – Stick No Bill can be equipped from the collection, while you can open the crates from the vault. If players are only looking for top up rewards, they can prefer purchasing 100 diamonds top up thrice as it is cost-effective.

Edited by Srijan Sen