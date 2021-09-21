How to get free emotes in Free Fire this month

Many players are interested in obtaining emotes in Garena Free Fire, making them one of the most sought-after commodities in the battle royale title. They can generally be acquired by players through the in-game store using diamonds.

However, not everyone can go ahead and purchase diamonds to attain emotes. As a result, the players look for methods that they might employ to receive them for no charge. One of the means to do so is by participating in the events.

Details about getting free emotes in Free Fire this month

BOOYAH! Sign up now!

This event provides an excellent opportunity to get free rewards (Image via Free Fire)

On the BOOYAH! application, an event is currently running where users must register/create an account and watch a live stream for 30 minutes to qualify for an opportunity to get free rewards.

The LOL Emote, Groza Booyah skin, and other items are among the prizes gamers can obtain through the event. They should remember to bind the newly created account to their Free Fire accounts.

Users may download this application from the Google Play Store by clicking here.

Amazon Prime Rewards

The Wiggle Walk emote is available for redemption until 29 September (Image via Free Fire)

Currently, the Wiggle Walk emote is available for redemption through Amazon Prime Rewards. Users will be able to claim it between 16 September and 29 September.

Through this event, users can get various free rewards in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

For those unfamiliar with the event, all they have to do is link an Amazon account with an active Prime membership. Upon doing so, they will be eligible to claim an assortment of unique rewards, including characters, costumes, emotes, and more.

Every two weeks, new rewards will be up for redemption. Hence, this event is an excellent option if players wish to attain free items such as emotes in Garena Free Fire.

Listed below are the exact rules for this event:

Rules of the event (Image via Free Fire)

Note: It is necessary to have a Prime membership, and regular Amazon accounts will not work.

