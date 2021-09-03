How to get Free Fire Advance Server access for OB30 version update

The excitement for the upcoming Free Fire update is sky high as the registration window for the OB30 Advance Server opened recently.

For those who aren’t aware, an Advance Server is basically a test server that is released a few weeks before a major update. Players who have access to the server can check out all the new features that will make their way into Free Fire with the update.

There are limited slots on the Free Fire Advance Server, and not all players will be given access to it.

What is the Activation Code, and why is it necessary to access the Free Fire Advance Server?

The Activation Code is necessary to access the Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Players who have registered for the Free Fire Advance Server and have been selected will be provided with an Activation Code. This code can be used to access the server.

The Activation Code can only be used once. When players open the Advance Server for the first time, they will be asked to enter this code.

There is no alternative method to obtaining the Activation Code. It should also be noted that there is no guarantee of receiving the code even after one has registered for the Advance Server.

Registering for the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server

Here are the steps that players can follow to pre-register for the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Free Fire Advance Server on a convenient browser. Readers can click on this URL to be redirected to the website.

Players need to click on the "Login Facebook" option to begin their registration (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Step 2: Click on the “Login Facebook” button and complete the login process.

A form will appear on their screen, asking players to enter various details to complete their profile.

Players should enter their information in the form to complete their profile (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Step 3: Once the required information (name, email, and phone number, etc.) has been entered, click on the “Join Now” button.

The registration process is now complete, and the application will be sent to Garena for review.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh