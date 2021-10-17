How to get Free Fire diamonds for cheapest prices in October 2021

Most of the items in Free Fire necessitate the utilization of diamonds, the game's premium in-game currency. The nature of some of the items has elevated the importance of in-game currency.

The only way to get diamonds is by spending real cash, and thus players hunt for ways to attain the in-game currency through a cost effective method. Besides the regular top-up, memberships provide an excellent opportunity to get diamonds at a substantially lowered price.

Steps to get cheapest diamonds in Free Fire

The membership system was recently improved, providing diamonds and other perks for a fixed price. There are two different membership options - Weekly and Monthly, which cost INR 159 and INR 799, respectively.

The perks of individual memberships are as given below:

You will have to collect the diamonds daily in the memberships (Image via Free Fire)

Weekly membership - total benefits worth 875 diamonds

100 diamonds credited instantly and 50 diamonds daily for seven days.

Other rewards worth 425 diamonds.

Monthly membership - total benefits worth 6,150 diamonds

500 diamonds credited instantly and 70 diamonds daily for 30 days.

Other perks worth 3,550 diamonds.

Super VIP Privileges

Super VIP privileges (Image via Free Fire)

15 diamonds daily when both memberships are active.

Other rewards worth 1800.

If the cost of each diamond is calculated without considering the other rewards, both the memberships offer diamonds at cheapest prices.

Price per diamond in the Weekly membership: INR 0.353 . (INR 159 will give 450 diamonds)

. (INR 159 will give 450 diamonds) Price per diamond in the Monthly membership: INR 0.307 . (INR 799 will give 2,600 diamonds)

. (INR 799 will give 2,600 diamonds) Price per diamond in 5,600 diamond top-up: INR 0.714. (INR 4,000 will give 5,600 diamonds)

However, users will have to wait for the specified period of membership to get all the diamonds.

Steps to purchase a membership in Free Fire

Players should follow the instructions laid down below to buy memberships:

Step 1: Players should start Free Fire and open the membership section by tapping on the icon.

There are 2 memberships available (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Two options will be displayed on the screen. Select the preferred option and make the payment to attain the membership.

Depending on the type of membership, players will instantly receive the offered number of diamonds. They will be able to attain the rest of the in-game currency daily from the claim tab.

