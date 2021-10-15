How to get Free Fire diamonds for Diwali Top Up event and claim free rewards

Diamonds are the premium currency in Free Fire, and unlike gold, users cannot earn them. For most in-game purchases, this currency is required, including buying characters, pets, and other items.

Furthermore, the game's developers add special top up events to encourage players to purchase in-game currency. This presents them with several incentives in the form of free, attractive, and exclusive themed rewards for acquiring diamonds.

Three weapon loot boxes and an emote are up for grabs at the recently launched Diwali Top Up event.

Crates, emote available from Free Fire Diwali Top Up event for free rewards

Players have several options to purchase diamonds in Free Fire for the Diwali Top Up event. However, Games Kharido is under maintenance, while Codashop is not offering Free Fire top ups at the moment. Thus, players are only left with the in-game top up store.

Here are the steps they can follow to get their hands on diamonds for the newly commenced top up event:

Step 1: The first thing users need to do after opening Free Fire is visit the in-game top-up center by clicking on the "Diamond" icon as shown here:

The first thing that players need to do is click on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: On their screens, gamers will be able to find various top up options. They can select the one that is required and proceed with the purchase.

List of the top-up options available to the players (Image via Free Fire)

Listed below are all the choices:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

Step 3: Using the desired payment method, they can complete the process and receive the respective amount of diamonds.

They can complete the purchase to obtain the respective amount of diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Subsequently, users can visit the top up event to claim the two rewards that the developers have set — 3x Soloist & Disc Jockey Weapon Loot Crates and Mind It emote.

Edited by Ravi Iyer