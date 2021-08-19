How to get Free Fire diamonds for free through Android apps

In Free Fire, players need diamonds for the majority of transactions, including altering the IGN. Additionally, some in-game items, such as gun skins and characters, provide an advantage. Most of the exquisite ones cost diamonds.

Thus, many users regularly top up diamonds. Some players cannot afford to spend money on the virtual buck and seek alternative ways to obtain the in-game currency. Unlike gold, players cannot earn this within the game. They can use the following applications that they can use to earn Free Fire diamonds.

Note: Players should first read the terms and conditions of each application before they use them to get Free Fire diamonds.

Three best applications for obtaining free diamonds in Free Fire

3) BOOYAH!

BOOYAH is a popular application that users can utilize to get Free Fire diamonds for free. The app is created by Garena themselves and features tons of events that reward players with various items. Sometimes, the grand prizes for a few events also include in-game currency.

However, in the application, users must remember to bind their Free Fire ID. Most of the events do not guarantee rewards, and players only stand a chance to obtain them.

2) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is the next option on this list of applications. In this Get Paid To (GPT) app, players have to complete tasks/offers, including downloading other apps/games, surveys, quizzes, and more.

Later, users can cash out their earnings via PayPal or other available methods (based on their country). Users can wait for the super airdrop to get the in-game currency.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards takes the top spot on this list and is the best application that the players can use to get diamonds for free. Users first have to create a profile by entering their age, name, and other details.

After that, they will have to complete surveys to earn Google Play Credits. Once gamers have accumulated enough credits, they can purchase the currency in Free Fire itself.

There is no specific frequency of the surveys and their payout, and users would have to wait for them.

