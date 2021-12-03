How to get Free Fire diamonds at massive discount through 'Less is More' event

The value of diamonds in Free Fire cannot be overlooked since the premium in-game currency is essential to acquire certain items, such as gun skins and characters, which give a decent advantage over the opponents.

Diamonds are expensive for some players, and they wait for an offer or an event to get a better return on their spending. The developers bring in top-up events where they provide several rewards to players for acquiring a given number of diamonds. However, the cost of the top-up remains the same.

The developers are back with the Less is More event, where users possessing fewer diamonds will get a greater discount.

Less is More event in Free Fire

The discount will depend on the number of diamonds players own (Image via Free Fire)

The developers occasionally add the Less is More event in Free Fire. It acts as a perfect opportunity for users who possess a handful of diamonds to acquire the in-game currency at up to a 60% discount. It has been added today, i.e., 3 December 2021, and will be accessible until 7 December 2021.

As the name suggests, the price of 520 diamonds top-up will depend on the number of diamonds in the player’s possession. Users will get a higher discount when they have fewer diamonds. The price slabs in this event are as follows:

Less than 50 diamonds: INR 160 (60% discount)

50 to 149 diamonds: INR 240 (40% discount)

150 to 299 diamonds: INR 320 (20% discount)

More than 300 diamonds: INR 400 (0% discount)

Steps to get diamonds at a massive discount in Free Fire

You should follow these steps to get a discount on 520 diamond top-up:

Hit the go to button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: You need to tap on the + button beside the diamond icon and select the Less is More tab. Alternatively, you can visit it by tapping on the go to button from the event interface.

Step 2: Next, you will be presented with a discount depending on the number of diamonds you own.

Make the payment (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Press on the button at the given discount and make the payment through the method added to your Google account.

Step 4: Once the payment is complete, the diamonds will be credited.

Users should not miss out on the opportunity for a discount on the top-up as the value offered is very good.

