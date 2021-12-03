How to get Free Fire diamonds at massive discount through 'Less is More' event

The value of diamonds in Free Fire cannot be overlooked since the premium in-game currency is essential to acquire certain items, such as gun skins and characters, which give a decent advantage over the opponents.
Diamonds are expensive for some players, and they wait for an offer or an event to get a better return on their spending. The developers bring in top-up events where they provide several rewards to players for acquiring a given number of diamonds. However, the cost of the top-up remains the same.
The developers are back with the Less is More event, where users possessing fewer diamonds will get a greater discount.
Less is More event in Free Fire
The developers occasionally add the Less is More event in Free Fire. It acts as a perfect opportunity for users who possess a handful of diamonds to acquire the in-game currency at up to a 60% discount. It has been added today, i.e., 3 December 2021, and will be accessible until 7 December 2021.
As the name suggests, the price of 520 diamonds top-up will depend on the number of diamonds in the player’s possession. Users will get a higher discount when they have fewer diamonds. The price slabs in this event are as follows:
- Less than 50 diamonds: INR 160 (60% discount)
- 50 to 149 diamonds: INR 240 (40% discount)
- 150 to 299 diamonds: INR 320 (20% discount)
- More than 300 diamonds: INR 400 (0% discount)
Steps to get diamonds at a massive discount in Free Fire
You should follow these steps to get a discount on 520 diamond top-up:
Step 1: You need to tap on the + button beside the diamond icon and select the Less is More tab. Alternatively, you can visit it by tapping on the go to button from the event interface.
Step 2: Next, you will be presented with a discount depending on the number of diamonds you own.
Step 3: Press on the button at the given discount and make the payment through the method added to your Google account.
Step 4: Once the payment is complete, the diamonds will be credited.
Users should not miss out on the opportunity for a discount on the top-up as the value offered is very good.
