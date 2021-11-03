How to get Free Fire diamonds from top up center: Price, offers, and process explained

Most transactions within Free Fire warrant the use of diamonds which are the game's premium currency. Since it is not possible to earn them within the game, the only way to acquire them is through the use of actual money.

Players can purchase currency through in-game top up center or make use of numerous other top up websites. However, some of the most popular websites like GamesKharido and Codashop are presently not offering an option for a Free Fire diamond top up, and players will have to rely on the in-game center.

Steps and price to purchase diamonds in Free Fire

Players can purchase diamonds in the game and can follow the steps given below to do so:

There are six options within the game (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, players should tap on the diamond button. Numerous top up packs will appear on the screen.

Step 2: Next, users should press the button below their preferred diamond pack.

Users can complete the transaction (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, they can make the payment through their desired method to complete the transaction.

The diamonds will be subsequently credited to their account.

The price of diamonds

₹80 – 100 diamonds (price per diamond: 0.80 INR)

₹250 – 310 diamonds (price per diamond: 0.80 INR)

₹400 – 520 diamonds (price per diamond: 0.769 INR)

₹800 – 1060 diamonds (price per diamond: 0.754 INR)

₹1600 – 2180 diamonds (price per diamond: 0.733 INR)

₹4000 – 5600 diamonds (price per diamond: 0.714 INR)

Other rewards

Top up rewards are the incentives for purchasing the diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Garena usually always has a top up event available in the game. These provide incentives in the form of rewards when users purchase a given number of diamonds. Diwali Top Up III is currently underway and features gun crates and Gloo Wall skins as a reward. Players will have to purchase 300 diamonds to get these rewards.

Edited by Siddharth Satish