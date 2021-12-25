How to get Free Fire Elite Pass for as low as 49 diamonds this week

Exclusive cosmetics and other items in Free Fire are expensive, and not everyone is willing to pay a large sum of diamonds. Consequently, they are on the lookout for events such as Mystery Shop to begin in-game. These events provide significant discounts, allowing them to obtain the rewards at a low cost.

As part of the ongoing New Age celebrations, a new Mystery Shop has been added to the Indian server of Free Fire. It offers two exclusive costume bundles and several other items at a pretty cheap price.

Free Fire: How to get Elite Pass this week at affordable prices

Users have to spin for the discount percentage (Image via Free Fire)

The new Mystery Shop in Free Fire started today, December 25, and will be available to users until December 31. Elite Pass is among the rewards that users can get in one of the sets during the event.

To start, players will need to visit the Mystery Shop and spin the wheel to determine the discount percentage they will get.

Later on, people can go inside it and purchase the Elite Pass for as little as 49 diamonds (at a 90% discount). Even if they receive a lower discount, the pass might still be one of the primary items they are advised to purchase.

Even if the discount is low, they can purchase the pass (Image Via Free Fire)

They can subsequently use the Elite Pass to obtain outfit bundles, skins, and other items.

Steps to access Mystery Shop in Free Fire

Step 1: Open Free Fire on your mobile device. Once the game is open, tap on the cart option at the top-right of the screen as indicated in the image below.

Gamers can tap on this icon to visit the Mystery Shop (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: This will take them to the ongoing Mystery Shop. Gamers can then spin to obtain a discount percentage.

Step 3: Finally, the Elite Pass can be purchased at affordable price through the shop.

Note: If the users are in a different set, they will have to switch to the other one by either spending diamonds or acquiring the grand prize of the existing one.

