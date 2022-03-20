How to get Free Fire MAX diamonds for free in India (March 2022)

The importance of diamonds in Free Fire MAX is evident, and gamers essentially require the specific in-game currency to carry out purchases/transactions within the battle royale title. Nevertheless, they must pay real money to obtain them.

Individuals who do not have the means to spend in a video game are frequently compelled to seek alternate methods of obtaining the diamonds for free. There are numerous methods and apps available to assist them in the same procedure.

Note: The list stated below represents the writer’s opinion and users must read the terms and conditions of the corresponding methods.

Top 3 methods to get Free Fire MAX diamonds for free (India)

3) Custom Rooms

Custom Rooms are also a great method for the players (Image via YouTube)

Numerous YouTubers host Custom Rooms for Free Fire MAX, and they frequently feature rewards for the winners, sometimes including diamonds as one of the prizes. As a result, engaging in them can be an excellent choice because users can end up improving their gameplay and learning a lot in addition to the items.

Thus, individuals should stay on the lookout for Custom Rooms.

2) GPT Websites

There are numerous GPT (Get-paid-to) websites available, with Swagbucks and YSense being two famous examples. Essentially, they demand gamers complete tasks, including surveys, downloads of apps, etc.

Upon completing the same, they can later exchange points/their earnings (depending on the website) for rewards like gift cards and more, which can be used to buy diamonds in the battle royale title.

However, users should note that the redemption options can vary.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Opinion Rewards is one of the most-used apps (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Google Opinion Rewards tops this list of methods to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX. It is among the most-used applications by players for the same purpose, and it gives them Play Credits after they perform the small surveys offered.

Gamers can utilize the same credits to top up the in-game currency within the game itself. Alternatively, they can be saved and used to purchase super airdrops or memberships, which gives a better deal than the regular purchase of diamonds.

Edited by Srijan Sen