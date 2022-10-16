How to get Free Fire Name Change Card for cheap? (MAX version)

Name is one of the most basic details players must fill provide after installing Free Fire or its MAX version for the first time. Usernames usually become a part of one's in-game persona, which is why many try to customize the same quite frequently in Garena Free Fire or its MAX variant.

Changing the FF/FF MAX nickname costs 390 diamonds, which is expensive for many. Therefore, players often try to claim Name Change Cards, which are priced much lower in the in-game store. Those who are a part of the guild can acquire a Name Change Card for '39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens.'

However, players often find topping up the diamonds pretty costly, which further makes it hard for many to buy the Name Change Card. Still, there are some ways that are beneficial if one wants to claim the cards for free or at a lower price. The following section will explore methods to claim a Name Change Card for cheap.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The best ways to claim cheaper or free Name Change Cards

The only cheap way to make Name Change Cards is to lower the base price of diamonds, as guild tokens are already free. Therefore, you can shift your focus on the following methods to get cheap or free diamonds in Free Fire MAX, which will automatically make the Name Change Cards more affordable:

Buying the membership plans

Membership plans in the game (Image via Garena)

The well-known way to claim diamonds at lower prices is going for the membership plans in the game. FF/FF MAX offers two memberships - weekly and monthly - which provide massive benefits in diamonds and other rewards.

The weekly plan offers 440% benefits, while the monthly membership provides a discount advantage of 616%. Moreover, you can claim 350 (at ₹ 159.00) and 2600 (at ₹ 799.00) diamonds via weekly and monthly membership plans, respectively.

Both plans also offer several other rewards, which you can read here.

Getting free diamonds

It is tough to attain diamonds for free (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is challenging to claim free diamonds in Free Fire or its MAX version, but you can do the same using different gift cards. Various GPT apps like Google Opinion Rewards, Easy Rewards, Poll Pay, Swagbucks, and more offer gift cards for different platforms.

You can claim these gift cards by performing tasks like taking surveys, participating in quizzes, watching videos, playing games, et cetera. These gift cards are redeemable and offer a specific amount of virtual currency (for a particular platform), which can be used in the game to buy diamonds.

Apart from the GPT apps, you can use the rewards redemption website if you have a valid redeem code for free diamond rewards.

How to purchase a Name Change Card from the store?

How to purchase a Name Change Card (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide to purchasing a Name Change Card in the game once you have collected '39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens' in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the game and sign in using your preferred method. Step 2: Tap on the store and head to the redeem section. Step 3: Access the 'Guild Token' tab and click the 'Exchange' button. Step 4: Pay '39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens' to get your Name Change Card.

Claiming free or cheap Name Change Cards via Free Fire MAX/FF events (with or without diamonds)

A Name Change Card-related event will arrive on October 24 in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Getting cheap or free diamonds isn't the only way to lower the price of Name Change Cards, as you can keep an eye on ongoing events to attain free or cheap cards. One such event (India server-exclusive) is coming on October 24, which will offer a free Name Change Card.

Thus, Indian users can mark their calendars and claim a Name Change Card in Free Fire MAX via the Light Fest series. Besides the events, beginners can also use the Newbie Deluxe Sign-In feature to claim a Name Change Card and other rewards for free.

