How to get Free Fire rewards on Indian server today (12 October): Free Xayne and Backpack skin

Free Fire includes a plethora of in-game cosmetics that gamers are ever eager to obtain. There are several ways to acquire all these items, and events are one of the most prominent methods.

With the periodic introduction of new events in Free Fire, players have the opportunity to attain a variety of free goodies. Some of the active ones provide free character trials and a backpack skin to participants.

Obtaining free rewards in the Indian Free Fire server today

Character Trial

The Xayne character’s trial can be claimed for free today (Image via Free Fire)

In accordance with the FFIC, the developers have offered users the opportunity to obtain trial versions of several characters. The event began yesterday, 10 October, and will continue until 17 October.

As a result, those who checked in on the first day will be able to obtain the three-day trial of the Xayne character today.

Claim FFIC Resupply

Users can redeem the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Players can collect Silver FFIC tokens by completing daily missions in the “Play Like a Pro” event. Later, they can utilize these to exchange the rewards present in the “Claim FFIC Resupply” segment.

Items including the Weapon Royale Voucher and FFIC Chest can be redeemed using the respective tokens.

Save the tokens and use them to claim this bundle (Image via Free Fire)

However, it is recommended that users hold on to the tokens and use them to claim the Crimson Parkour Bundle, available in the “Be a Champion” event.

Top up event

This top up event will be available for a few more days in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

There’s also a top up event running in Free Fire at the moment. Gamers will have to purchase several diamonds to attain the Sauce Swagger Backpack skin and Gloo Wall- Phantom Predator skin for free.

Exact specifics about the same have been stated below:

Sauce Swagger Backpack – Top up 100 diamonds

Gloo Wall- Phantom Predator – Top up 500 diamonds

Note: Rewards in top-up events are free, but users have to spend real money to buy the respective number of diamonds.

